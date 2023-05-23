Upsetting the calm before oncoming political storm

The litmus test has begun and there are stirrings of starting the same loop of the election cycle: violence answered by violence.

On Monday, Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury, Member of Parliament from Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) constituency, came into the limelight for openly carrying a firearm while leading a rally.

His demonstration was in response to a viral video of Rajshahi district BNP convener Abu Sayeed Chand, where he reportedly threatened the prime minister at a rally in Rajshahi on Friday.

On Tuesday, while the BNP's Rajshahi office was surrounded by law enforcers to "avert any untoward incident", BNP leaders and activists clashed with police in Dhaka's Science Lab area during an anti-government rally.

Business leaders and civil society activists have already raised worries about the incidents of violence.

With national elections less than a year away, violence centering on politics seems to be growing.

After Eid-ul-Fitr, police led a crackdown on BNP rallies in Khulna, Patuakhali and other districts.

Reports of arrests and harassment of BNP leaders have also dominated headlines in recent months.

No solution to the crisis is in sight. A dialogue between the two major parties – AL and BNP – also seems far-fetched, as the distance between the two grows.

Political situation is getting complicated: Badiul Alam Majumdar

Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary, Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN), told The Business Standard that the current state of politics is becoming increasingly complex.

"Now politicians are playing with fire. The situation may become more complicated before the next elections."

He said a democratic country allows the opposition the space for holding programmes.

"But the government is using the police or its leaders and workers to block that space, complicating the situation further."

He said if the next election is to be fair and acceptable, the opposition must be given the opportunity to work in the field.

"If that opportunity is not there, calling for elections is futile. One side will call to come to the election and the other will not allow it to enter the field, that is a self-contradictory position.

Badiul Alam Majumdar said that to get out of the current situation, there must be a discussion. The initiative of that discussion should be taken by the government. The government should also take the initiative to make the discussion fruitful.

An 'imminent political storm'

The stalemate between the parties stems from one contentious issue: holding elections under a polls' time caretaker government.

In 2011, the AL-led government abolished the caretaker government through the passage of the 15th amendment to the constitution with its majority in Parliament.

The move was met with criticism, with the BNP even boycotting the 2014 elections. Threats of boycotting this election also loom large.

At a press conference on Sunday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "There will be no election under this government… election under caretaker government is our only demand."

Fakhrul also warned that a political storm was imminent.

"This government will leave in that storm," he said.

Whenever the BNP has announced rallies, the AL has declared counter programmes. The timing of the programmes also meant street confrontations between the parties.

Oftentimes, the BNP's announced programmes are also met with wide-ranging transport strikes, which bring day-to-day life to a standstill.

In the meantime, the rhetoric has also become increasingly abrasive.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader recently claimed that the BNP was plotting to kill the prime minister.

He announced that the AL would hold counter rallies each time and that the BNP must be "resisted all over the country, not just through peace rallies."

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi also said that the BNP's attempts at "sabotage" would also be met with "resistance".

Do or die?

Sources inside the BNP say that the party is gearing up for a "do or die" movement this time around.

Despite meeting resistance and even attacks by both the AL and police, the BNP has gone ahead with its programme.

The party has planned 13 different programmes for only Dhaka this month.

The party is also increasingly gathering more people for its rallies, showing strength in numbers which had not been demonstrated for a few years.

The high command of the BNP has instructed the responsible leaders of the party to strengthen the movement in the capital.

Preparations are underway to ensure that the movements are a massive success.

In the meantime, apart from sharing the responsibilities of the central leaders, Tarique Rahman, current acting chairman of the party and heir apparent, has also been holding virtual meetings with top leaders.

Sources say several leaders also met Tarique in London and received instructions on how the movement should be coordinated.

Insiders say the party has chalked out a number of direct action programmes, including hartals, blockades and even a siege of top government buildings in the final stages of the movement.

The BNP is also braced for violence.

The local BNP has complained that 100 people were injured and 13 arrested in the police attack on the BNP rally in Khulna last week, but they are not ready to back down.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Khulna Metropolitan BNP member secretary Shafiqul Alam Tuhin said, "Our peaceful procession is being attacked without provocation, but even then we will not leave the field. We are not going."

Asked about the strategy for future programmes, he said, "We will be in the field as often as possible, and will conduct the programmes peacefully. We believe that once we are attacked, people will join us on more marches; people's sympathy will increase towards us and thus they will come together and take to the streets against the government and bring it down. This time there will be a do or die movement."

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are prepping for a harder line, according to police sources.

Police to form 'crisis response teams' ahead of national polls

All police units, including the district police, have been asked to form a crisis response team (CRT) ahead of the 12th national parliamentary election to prevent any kind of crime, illegal activities and unwarranted incidents.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the largest unit of Bangladesh police, have already initiated the CRT's primary work, said sources who were present at the Quarterly Crime Conference held at the Rajarbagh Police Lines on Thursday.

The team will be deployed on an emergency basis to thwart any vandalism of state property and threats to public lives and the national economy.

To face the challenges, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said, "Police will do everything possible to keep the law and order condition normal before the election. We are ready to thwart any plot that may worsen the law and order situation."

The administration has adopted the strategy of allowing the BNP to conduct a controlled movement until the elections, sources said.

Sources have also confirmed that the administration will take a tough stance whenever there is a possibility of the movement going out of control.