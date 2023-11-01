Updates from BNP, allies' blockade day-2

BNP, Jammat and allied organisations march across the capital on day-2 of blockade on 1 November. Photo: Collected

The second day of the three-day nationwide blockade called by BNP, its allies and Jamaat-e-Islami started this morning (1 November) morning.

Here are all the latest updates on the blockade:

10:40am

Awami League activists have taken to the streets this morning obstructing BNP-Jamaat's nationwide blockade at Kalyanpur and Shyamoli bus stand in the capital.

Awami League activists sat at the Shyamoli Bus Stand area around 10:40 to obstruct the BNP-Jamaat's blockade. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

10:00am

At least 16 incidents of arson took place across the country till 9am Wednesday from 6am the previous day during the 3-day blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies.

These incidents occurred in different divisions, including six in Dhaka division (of which four were in Dhaka city), three in Chattogram division, and three in Rajshahi division, revealed sources of the Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell.

The affected vehicles and properties included nine buses, two covered vans, two trucks, one pickup truck, two commercial product showrooms, and one police box.

9:40am

Miscreants set fire to a bus on Savar during the second day of the 3-day blockade called by the BNP, its allies and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh.

A bus torched by miscreants in Savar amid blockade on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS

According to eyewitnesses, protesters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were marching with a procession on the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of Madhumati Model Town at 6am today (1 November).

A group of 15-20 young men from the procession allegedly vandalised a bus of Rimi Paribahan that was parked on the road and set it on fire, eyewitnesses said.

9:20am

BNP activists brought out rallies in Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj in support of the 3-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies.

BNP activists brought out rallies in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj on the second day of the 3-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies on 1 November 2023. Photo: Collected

They were seen with sticks in hand chanting slogans in the rally. The picketers also burned tires on the road.

9:15am

Krishak Dal brought out a rally on the Bijaynagar-Paltan Road in the capital.

Krishak Dal President Krishibid Hasan Zafir Tuhin and General Secretary Shahidul Islam Babul led the blockade march.

9:00am

Gazipur sadar upazila unit of BNP brought out rallies in Gazipur to make the 3-day blockade successful.

Picketers burn tires in Gazipurs Sreepur on the second day of the blockade on 1 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Picketers in Gazipur's Sreepur also burned tires and effigies on the road.

8:55am

Jamaat-e-Islami has brought out rallies in Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Gulshan and the airport areas in support of the 3-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and eight of their allies.

Jamaat-e-Islami has brought out rallies in Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Gulshan and the airport areas in support of the 3-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and eight of their allies on 1 November. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Central Majlis Shura Member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Assistant Secretary Mahfuzur Rahman has expressed his determination that they will not leave the streets until the resignation of the government and the fulfilment of the demands of the caretaker government.

8:45am

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has taken to the street this morning in the capital's Rampura area on the second day of the party's blockade protesting against the recent arrests of party leaders.

"Our movement is the people's movement. A movement to restore democracy and [people's] rights. It cannot be suppressed by threats, killings and repression. This time, the BNP leaders and activists will return home after establishing rights of the people," said the BNP leader while speaking at the blockade.