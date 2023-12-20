Upcoming election basically a search for opposition party: M Sakhawat Hussain

Center for Governance Studies (CGS) organised a round table discussion titled “Bangladesh at the Crossroads: Election, Economy, and External Relations” on 20 December. Photo: Courtesy

Former election commissioner of Bangladesh Brig Gen M Sakhawat Hussain said the upcoming election was not an election at all, but rather a search for an opposition party.

Speaking at a roundtable programme organised by the Center for Governance Studies (CGS) titled "Bangladesh at the Crossroads: Election, Economy, and External Relations" on Wednesday at Dhaka, he said the upcoming elections would spell "an end to the political system" which has existed so far.

"It will be the end of multi-party politics. The parties who are participating are engaged in the politics of begging for seats from the ruling party. After this election, the ruling party will be factionalised. We are already seeing conflicts between the factions," he said.

Warning that new definitions of elections and inclusive polls were being formed, he said, "We are saying that if voters participate, the election will be inclusive. But if that's the case, then a fascistic 'yes-no' vote will also be considered inclusive if there is a turnout of the people."

He said all the institutions in the country, including the Election Commission, had been corrupted.

"All parties so far, whenever they have come, have tried to corrupt the system. Now, the official voter turnout figures cannot be considered reliable."

He said inclusive did not mean voter participation, but rather that there must be the presence of those political parties that can challenge and create competition with the ruling party.

"Therefore, not a lot of analysis is required for this election to see the outcome of this election."

'Constitutional legitimacy there, but political legitimacy missing'

At the event Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said recently big countries in Europe had sent their military into smaller countries, calling the action a "special military operation".

Similarly, the upcoming election in Bangladesh should not be called an election, but rather, a "special election operation".

"Through the last two elections held in Bangladesh, we have upheld the constitutional legitimacy of the polls, but we have lost the political legitimacy.

"In the 2008 election, though BNP did not win many seats, they got nearly one-third of the total vote. So, in the current election, if this one-third is being totally excluded from politics, such an election cannot be said to have political legitimacy."

He also said if independent observers of the election were not satisfied with the conduct of the polls, it could not have ethical legitimacy.

"Even though the government may claim constitutional legitimacy, there is a big lack in the political and moral legitimacy of the upcoming election. If the election lacks legitimacy, then the government cannot give the citizens the justice and fairness that are their rights according to the constitution."

The noted economist underscored the need to create scope for a political settlement in Bangladesh, "the capacity for which existed before but was removed via the 15th Amendment."

"Unless there is scope for political settlement, we cannot have an effective and inclusive election."

'Can't fix economy without fixing the politics'

Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, said Bangladesh was facing both internal and external challenges such as the Ukraine war, Covid-19, the forex reserves etc.

"But if we don't start by realising that there are challenges, how can we begin to solve them?"

He said the problem was in policy-making and policy implementation.

There is a tendency to procrastinate about finding solutions to real problems, he said.

"The institutions of the state, like the regulatory institutions, are eroding gradually. They are losing accountability and effectiveness," he said.

Ahmed also said Bangladesh was an economically-vulnerable nation overly reliant on RMG.

Stressing the need for export basket diversification, he said, "Ultimately, you cannot fix the economy without fixing the politics. Unless the politics is fixed, there will be no accountability, and the economy will continue to suffer."

'Problematic narrative of development being pushed'

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, pointed out that a problematic narrative of development was being pushed in Bangladesh.

"Currently, most economic indicators are becoming flat, and some are even declining. This trend can be seen in the financial indicators, where there is no scope for tampering. However, indicators such as GDP, which are hard to quantify, are being inflated," he said.

Mansur said this could be understood when comparing the GDP to the purchasing power of other countries.

"Other indicators, such as inflation, are being shown as lower than they actually are. There is a systematic bias in Bangladesh's indicators. The government may conduct the upcoming election according to its own blueprint, but if these economic challenges are not tackled after the election, they will blow back on them."

'Upcoming elections predetermined in many ways'

Ali Imam Majumder, a former cabinet secretary, warned that the country was heading towards a "one-sided election", whether the polls were given legitimacy or not.

"The main opposition party has boycotted the election. The results of the upcoming elections have been predetermined in many ways. Now it's just a matter of seeing how many seats the independents can win."

He, however, said this kind of politics was not new in Bangladesh.

"It is regretful that the new generation of voters have not been able to cast their vote in an inclusive election for a very long time. The current regime is trying its best to wipe out the opposition BNP."

He also said the BNP has also been ineffective in becoming a substantial opposition to the ruling party so far.

"This political gap in Bangladesh is prime for being overtaken by more radical wings of society, which would create a dangerous situation for us."