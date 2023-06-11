Unregistered political party can hold indoor rally: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said Jamaat-e-Islami is not a registered political party, but it can hold rally inside any hall room or conference room.

"Unregistered political parties can hold their meetings indoors. They would have to apply for holding indoor rally. The police commissioner will verify it and will give permission," he said after inaugurating the 18th founding anniversary of the Highway Police at Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium in Dhaka.

Replying to a question whether there has been any change in the policy of the Awami League (AL) as the government has allowed Jamaat to hold indoor rally, the minister said the policy of AL has not changed.

"Unregistered political parties can hold their meetings indoors. Jamaat sought permission for holding rally in Dhaka after 10 years," he said.

Kamal said it was not the first rally by Jamaat, adding, "They often hold rally at the north gate of Baitul Mokarram. Many times they vandalised and resorted to arson attacks centering those rallies. Considering these incidents, they were given permission to hold indoor rally."

He said Jamaat sought permission for holding rally at open space but the police did not allow them.

"Any political party can hold rally indoor. Jamaat held meeting indoor, so this is not new," the minister said.

Earlier, he joined the 18th founding anniversary of Highway Police and delivered his speech as the chief guest.

Additional Inspector General of Police and Chief of the Highway Police Md Shahabuddin Khan delivered the welcome speech while Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun chaired the programme.