Unregistered political party can hold indoor rally: Home minister

Politics

BSS
11 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

Unregistered political party can hold indoor rally: Home minister

BSS
11 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 06:32 pm
Unregistered political party can hold indoor rally: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said Jamaat-e-Islami is not a registered political party, but it can hold rally inside any hall room or conference room.

"Unregistered political parties can hold their meetings indoors. They would have to apply for holding indoor rally. The police commissioner will verify it and will give permission," he said after inaugurating the 18th founding anniversary of the Highway Police at Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium in Dhaka.

Replying to a question whether there has been any change in the policy of the Awami League (AL) as the government has allowed Jamaat to hold indoor rally, the minister said the policy of AL has not changed.

"Unregistered political parties can hold their meetings indoors. Jamaat sought permission for holding rally in Dhaka after 10 years," he said.

Kamal said it was not the first rally by Jamaat, adding, "They often hold rally at the north gate of Baitul Mokarram. Many times they vandalised and resorted to arson attacks centering those rallies. Considering these incidents, they were given permission to hold indoor rally."

He said Jamaat sought permission for holding rally at open space but the police did not allow them.

"Any political party can hold rally indoor. Jamaat held meeting indoor, so this is not new," the minister said.

Earlier, he joined the 18th founding anniversary of Highway Police and delivered his speech as the chief guest.

Additional Inspector General of Police and Chief of the Highway Police Md Shahabuddin Khan delivered the welcome speech while Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun chaired the programme.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

5h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis