Unlike others, councillor candidate Kim keeps off hanging laminated posters in Sylhet

Politics

Debashish Debu
04 June, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 10:35 pm

Unlike others, councillor candidate Kim keeps off hanging laminated posters in Sylhet

Unlike other candidates, an independent councillor candidate in the Sylhet city election is conducting electioneering without any laminated or polythene-wrapped posters for environmental concerns, and in compliance with the High Court directive.

The councillor aspirant Abdul Karim Chowdhury Kim, who is also the central committee member of the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolan (Bapa) and the general secretary of its Sylhet district unit, is vying for the ward-4 councillor post with the electoral symbol of "radio".  

He said, "As an environmental activist and a people's candidate, I have decided not to wrap my election posters in polythene."

Meanwhile, most of the mayoral and councillor candidates in this year's Sylhet city polls are using laminated posters to save those from rain, in defiance of an HC order, and raising concern among environmentalists.

"Polythene is extremely harmful to the environment. As these polythenes are not perishable, they will create water logging along with environmental pollution. During this monsoon, these abandoned polythenes will be a cause of suffering for the people," added Kim.

During the Dhaka city polls in 2020, the High Court imposed a ban on the making and display of laminated posters in any election campaign in the country to protect the environment.

However, in Sylhet, all mayoral and councillor candidates are carrying out publicity campaigns in full swing to attract voters as the city election is scheduled for 21 June.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sylhet city polls

