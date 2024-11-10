'Unlike BCL, we won’t do politics that hurts students': DU Chatradal president

An assembly during a sit-in protest at the Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture at 2pm on 10 Nov. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatradal has never done any such politics that caused any kind of disturbance or harm to the students, the organisation's Dhaka University unit President Ganesh Chandra Roy said today (10 November).

"I want to tell the students. Chatradal will always do politics keeping in mind the sentiments of the general students," said Ganesh while addressing a brief assembly ahead of a sit-in protest at the Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture at 2pm on Sunday.

"Chhatra Dal has not done any such politics in the past, nor will it do in the future, that would disturb the students' studies or hurt them in any way," he said, addressing questions being raised regarding his organisation following the ideals of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

He also alleged that fascist allies in Dhaka University have been working to taint Chatradal's image.

"So, don't fall into that trap…You must moderate your behaviour and demeanour…No such opportunity should be given to the allies of fascism to cause any untoward incidents on the DU campus," he told his organisation.

Earlier, Chatradal organised a protest rally from the Central Shaheed Minar, demanding justice and protesting the incident of Law Adviser Asif Nazrul being harassed at the Geneva Airport.

They also demanded banning the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and justice for the attacks on students during the Awami League's "fascist" regime.

The rally circled the entire campus and concluded in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Calling for the trial of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the DU Chatradal president said, "A red notice must be issued promptly to bring back the fugitive Hasina and ensure she faces trial."

Moreover, calling upon the government, he said, "Chhatra League leaders and activists have tortured people, committed murder and rape, created a culture of fear [on campus]. Bring them under the law immediately."

Regarding the recent demand of banning student politics in campuses, he said Chatradal aims to determine the direction of future politics by upholding intelligence and creativity.

"BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is our guardian. We call upon him to take on various action plans. If those are compatible with the current context, then we will implement it. And it will definitely be student-friendly, said Ganesh Chandra.

DU Chatradal General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon also spoke on the occasion.