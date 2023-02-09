Unelected govt will never return: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the parliament that an unelected government would never return in the country, urging the people to remain alert and vigilant against those who are out for such a government by creating anarchy.

"Those who are dreaming of an unelected government in the country, please come out of this dream as it will never come true," she said while addressing a valedictory speech on completion of the 21st session of the 11th parliament.

The prime minister asked these "dreamers" to go to the people and participate in the election if they have the aspiration to go to power.

"The reality is that whoever will get the people's vote, will come to power and we have no objection to this end. Awami League has never interfered with that and will never do so," she said.

"What benefit did the country yield in the past from an unelected government for which some people are now advocating for an interim government by passing the country's constitution? " she posed the question.

"Those who want an unelected government violating the country's constitution, which protects the rights of the masses, really don't believe in the country's independence, democracy and rights of the people," she said.

The prime minister called upon the countrymen to remain alert and vigilant against such people as they hardly care for the welfare of the country and its people, and rather they work for their petty interests.

"The countrymen should remain alert and vigilant against those who are out to create anarchy. I have confidence that people of the country will never allow them to destabilise their lives," she said.