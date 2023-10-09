Uncertainty still looms over elections: GM Quader

UNB
09 October, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 09:16 pm

The NDI-IRI pre-election assessment team sought the party's opinion about irregularities in some sectors and how to prevent them, Quader said

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader on Monday said there is still uncertainty looming over the upcoming national elections.

"The BNP won't participate in the election and they will continue their movement. There may be unrest over the elections. So, an uncertainty looms over it," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the visiting US pre-election assessment team.

Replying to a question, the Jatiya Party chairman said, "We have not decided not to go to the polls. We are observing the situation and will make a decision after seeing everything. We have a discussion at the party forum and no specific decision has been taken yet."

Responding to another query about the election-time government, he said, "We are not aware about any proposal from the government and if any proposal comes to us we'll consider it, and we want to observe the environment for a few more days."

The NDI-IRI pre-election assessment team sought the party's opinion about irregularities in some sectors and how to prevent them, Quader said.

"They also wanted to know how the elections are held in our country," he added.

 

