UN wants to see every Bangladeshi voting free of intimidation

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual UN General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in New York, US, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The United Nations (UN) has said it wants to see that every Bangladeshi can vote free of intimidation or any repercussions.

"We continue to engage on this issue and continue to call for free and fair elections in which every Bangladeshi can vote, free of intimidation, or free of any repercussions," Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at a regular briefing in New York on 12 December.

The questioner referred to six leading international human rights organisations, including Robert F Kennedy Human Rights and ICAED, which urged the international community to stand for the protection of fundamental rights in Bangladesh.

On the same question, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said the government is not harassing any innocent people but bringing terrorists under the law to punish them.

"We are not harassing anyone on political grounds. We are arresting them who are terrorists," Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He referred to the destruction of public and private properties and arson attacks on vehicles and innocent people in recent days.

Momen said Bangladesh shows zero tolerance policy towards terrorists and terrorism.

He called upon those who are involved in terrorist activities to shun the path of terrorism and involve in due political activities.

Responding to a question on the human rights situation, Momen said Bangladesh is a model country compared to other countries in terms of protecting human rights.

He mentioned the sacrifice made by the people of Bangladesh to uphold democracy, human rights, and justice.

Momen said other countries should take lessons from Bangladesh on human rights and justice.

He highlighted violations of human rights in Gaza and some developed countries where people are killed in broad daylight.