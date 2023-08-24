UN satisfied with progress accomplished under PM Hasina's leadership: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:29 pm

Related News

UN satisfied with progress accomplished under PM Hasina's leadership: Quader

"The Awami League wants the BNP's participation in the election. Their involvement should not require solicitation; it is their political right, not a mere opportunity," Quader

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:29 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the UN representative stationed in Bangladesh expressed contentment with the significant development accomplished under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader, who also holds the position of Road Transport and Bridges Minister, shared this during a discussion hosted by the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, on Thursday (24 August).

Addressing reporters, Quader noted that the day's conversation was distinct, encompassing topics such as Bangladesh's development and the requisite steps to attain SDG goals.

In response to inquiries regarding the UN's stance on Bangladesh's elections, Quader explained that the United Nations advocates for free and fair elections, a sentiment shared by the Awami League, which favors competitive elections.

He further said the more competitive an election is, the more widely it will be accepted both domestically and internationally.

Quader stated, "The Awami League wants the BNP's participation in the election. Their involvement should not require solicitation; it is their political right, not a mere opportunity."

Regarding the BNP's demands for the Prime Minister's resignation, parliament dissolution, and the reinstatement of a caretaker government, Quader said UN representatives do not view these as pressing matters for them. The UN perceives these issues as internal affairs of the country.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures including Lieutenant Colonel Retired Muhammad Faruque Khan, an Awami League presidium member; Shammi Ahmed, the International Relations Secretary; Salim Mahmud, the Information and Research Secretary; Biplab Barua, the Office Secretary; and Muhammad Ali Arafat, an Executive Committee member. The discussion was held under the leadership of Obaidul Quader.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / UN / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

9h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

9h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

16h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

4h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

5h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

5h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19