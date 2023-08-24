UN satisfied with progress accomplished under PM Hasina's leadership: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the UN representative stationed in Bangladesh expressed contentment with the significant development accomplished under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader, who also holds the position of Road Transport and Bridges Minister, shared this during a discussion hosted by the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, on Thursday (24 August).

Addressing reporters, Quader noted that the day's conversation was distinct, encompassing topics such as Bangladesh's development and the requisite steps to attain SDG goals.

In response to inquiries regarding the UN's stance on Bangladesh's elections, Quader explained that the United Nations advocates for free and fair elections, a sentiment shared by the Awami League, which favors competitive elections.

He further said the more competitive an election is, the more widely it will be accepted both domestically and internationally.

Quader stated, "The Awami League wants the BNP's participation in the election. Their involvement should not require solicitation; it is their political right, not a mere opportunity."

Regarding the BNP's demands for the Prime Minister's resignation, parliament dissolution, and the reinstatement of a caretaker government, Quader said UN representatives do not view these as pressing matters for them. The UN perceives these issues as internal affairs of the country.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures including Lieutenant Colonel Retired Muhammad Faruque Khan, an Awami League presidium member; Shammi Ahmed, the International Relations Secretary; Salim Mahmud, the Information and Research Secretary; Biplab Barua, the Office Secretary; and Muhammad Ali Arafat, an Executive Committee member. The discussion was held under the leadership of Obaidul Quader.