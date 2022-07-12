UN resident coordinator meets Fakhrul

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis has met Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and some other senior leaders of the party.

Gwyn Lewis and BNP senior leaders attended the meeting at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan at 2pm on Tuesday, said Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP chairperson's media wing.

In the 1.5-hour meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Organising Secretary Shama Obayed were present while Lewis was accompanied by another senior UN official.

However, at the end of the meeting, none of the attendees talked to the media personnel who were waiting outside the venue.