UN expresses concern over political violence in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 12:55 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The UN has expressed concerns over the political violence in Bangladesh that has injured and killed many over the last few months, said UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis on Tuesday.

"People have been injured and killed over the last few months. So, it's obviously concerning to us," she said at the event titled "DCAB Talk" on Tuesday at the National Press Club organised by the Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB).

Lewis said she is talking to the political parties about how things can be done in a safe way.

"I am talking with the Ministry of Home Affairs and also talking with various security forces to try and protect lives," she added.

She said protests and rallies are parts of democracy and they should be respected.

Gwyn Lewis said that it's not for her or the UN to take any decision about the Bangladesh election. "It's not our decision, it's the government's decision," she said.

"If they sought assistance or unless I get a specific request from the security council or general assembly for a country, there is no mandate to UN engaging in an election," she said.

DCAB President Rezaul Karim and General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke during the event.

