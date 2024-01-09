UN chief calls on all parties to reject violence and ensure human rights, law are respected in Bangladesh

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, US on 14 September 2020. File Photo REUTERS/Mike Segar
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties to reject all forms of violence and to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected in Bangladesh.

"This is essential for the consolidation of democracy and economic prosperity there. So that's what I can tell you on that," Associate Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Florencia Soto Niño, said at a regular media briefing in New York on 8 January.

The associate spokesperson said they have seen the situation that is unfolding in Bangladesh.

"The Secretary-General continues to follow what's happening. He notes the opposition's decision to boycott the elections," Florencia said.

The UN chief has also noted all the allegations of the stifling of dissenting and critical voices and the arrest of opposition leaders.

"He's obviously concerned about reports of incidents of violence prior to, and during the election," said the associate spokesperson.

He reiterated it is essential that the Bangladesh government foster an environment of democracy. "Reject all forms of violence, and obviously ensure that human rights are respected there."

