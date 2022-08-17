UN can’t probe Bangladesh’s internal issues: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the United Nations has no right to investigate Bangladesh's internal issues about which opposition BNP has complained to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"They have [BNP] complained to the United Nations. Although they failed to meet higher officials of the UN agency, they made the complaint to lower-grade clerks," he said while addressing a demonstration programme in front of the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh in the capital.

Terming BNP a "complaint party', he added that the complaint party's job is to complain to foreigners. "In the evening, they go to embassies to complain."

"Mr Fakhrul [BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir], complaining to the UN human rights envoy will not produce any outcome as the internal issues are not under the UN jurisdiction."

Dhaka South and Dhaka North units of the ruling Awami League organised the demonstration protesting at the countrywide series of bomb attack on 17 August 2005 during the BNP government tenure. Thousands of people and party leaders took part in Wednesday's event.

A long procession and subsequent demonstrations kept two side roads from Shahbag to Matsya Bhaban intersection blocked for several hours, bringing gridlocks in the nearby area which later spread to other parts of the capital. Commuters suffer greatly, as a result.

The chief guest of the event Obaidul Quader also warned the opposition party saying that the Awami League will show its strength on the election field.

"BNP says Awami League has no ground under its feet. See the crowd now. What does BNP have to play with? It, with a great alliance, was defeated last time and will be defeated again," Awami League general secretary said.

Terming BNP a shelter of militancy, he added that the days of bombings and killing people are over.

At the event, Obaidul Quader urged Awami League leaders and workers to unite as the party has to work hard to realise Bangabandhu's dream and uphold the spirit of the Liberation War.

On the country's economic situation, he said Bangladesh would never be a Sri Lanka.

Awami League Presidium Members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, among others, addressed the event.

"Today we have only shown a sample of our strength by holding this rally. We will throw BNP-Jamaat into the Bay of Bengal next September," Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said, adding that wherever BNP-Jamaat will be found, there will be resistance.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak said their leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes in democracy, which is why BNP can speak freely while staying in Nayapaltan. "However, if the words are out of etiquette, you will be given a hard reply."