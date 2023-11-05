After a two-day hiatus, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and their political allies have once again returned to the streets to enforce a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

Rizvi said the blockade programme will be observed from 6am Sunday to 6am Tuesday across the country. Other like-minded opposition parties, including Jamaat, will observe the same program.

5:14pm

Two policemen, one Ansar member injured in cocktail blast at Uttara

At least two policemen and one Ansar member were injured in a cocktail blast in a police car in Uttara of the capital at Sunday noon. The incident took place in the House Building area.

Uttara west police station Inspector (operations) Partha Pratim said Sub Inspector Mahbub Ali of the police station, a constable and an Ansar member were injured in the cocktail attack on the police vehicle.

Former vice president of Gazipur Mahanagar Chhatra Dal Gazi Md Hassan, 32, has been arrested over the incident

4:00pm

BNP men hold rally in Badda

Leaders and activists of Badda thana BNP and its affiliated organisations staged a demonstration procession in Madhya Badda area this afternoon.

Abdul Quader Babu, convenor of Badda thana BNP, led the procession in support of the ongoing blockade programme enforced by BNP-Jamaat and allies.

2:00pm

Bus torched in Ctg; less traffic on roads

A bus was torched at Chattogram's Patenga area today amid the hartal called by BNP and Jamaat to protest the arrest and remand of BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and other party leaders.

"The driver of the bus parked it on the side of the road and went to a nearby mosque to offer Fajr prayers. Meanwhile, a group of miscreants came in a CNG auto-rickshaw, poured petrol on the bus set it on fire and left the spot. At that time some garment workers were waiting to board the bus. Police put out the fire. No one has been arrested in this incident so far," Patenga police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aftab Hossain said.

Public transport in the port city is less than usual amid the 48-hour nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allies.

Rickshaws, CNG auto-rickshaws, minibuses and other vehicles were seen plying on various roads of the city but in lesser numbers than usual.

1:00pm

Bus set on fire in Dhaka's Meradia, 2 burnt

Two poeple sustained burn injuries when unidentified miscreants set a passenger bus of Asim Paribahan on fire in Dhaka's Meradia area on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Sabuj Miah, 30, who was travelling from Badda to Meradia on the Asim Paribahan bus.

"Sabuj suffered burns over 28% of his body, he is in critical condition and kept in the emergency unit. He will soon to transferred to HDU [High-dependency unit]," said Tariqul Islam, a resident doctor at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

12:30pm

Jamaat stages protest in Pabna

Jamaat activists in Pabna have demonstrated a protest demanding the immediate establishment of a caretaker government and the release of Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

They blocked the Ishwardi highway today, signifying their commitment to these demands.

The protest, led by Jamaat Ameer (Pabna) Professor Abu Taleb Mondal, witnessed significant participation from thousands of activists and the general public.

Photo: TBS

12pm

BNP Nayapaltan office remain locked since 28 October clash

BNP's Nayapaltan office remained locked on the first day of the party's fresh 48-hour blockade.

An armed police patrol team was seen around the office premises.

There were a few letters on the plastic chair inside the locked collapsible gate.

BNP office remains locked for the 8th day on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

11:30am

BNP, Jamaat activists hold separate rallies in Rajshahi

BNP activists staged a blockade on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway near Kashiadanga by placing logs, causing traffic disruption. However, swift action by the local police led to the prompt removal of the obstruction.

Photo: TBS

Simultaneously, in areas such as Binodpur, Kazla, and Kharkhari, BNP activists attempted to disrupt traffic flow by strewing brick chips and igniting tires on the road.

In a separate incident, Jamaat activists staged a procession on the streets in Rajshahi's Damkura area. However, they disbanded before the arrival of the police at the scene.

"BNP-Jamaat activists attempted picketing at several locations. However, the police received timely information and swiftly restored normalcy upon reaching the sites," said Md Jamirul Islam, additional deputy police commissioner (media) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

Photo: TBS

11am

Less public transport on Dhaka roads today

Public transport has been lesser in number in the capital since this morning as the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and its allied parties started today.

However, the number of private vehicles, CNG-powered auto-rickshaws, and rickshaws on Dhaka roads has been usual since the morning.

Law and order forces have been seen to be on high alert in the capital's Kawran Bazar Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Shukrabad, and Panthpath areas.

10:30am

BNP men stage demo in Dhaka's Kurmitola

On the first day of the second phase of the ongoing blockade, BNP executive committee member and former Chhatra Dal (JCD) president Kazi Rownakul Islam Srabon led a procession and picketing in front of Kurmitola General Hospital along the Dhaka-Gazipur road.

Amidst the protest, BNP leaders and activists continually chanted slogans calling for the government's resignation.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Chhatra Dal holds rally in Banasri

Members of Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, demonstrated their support for the ongoing blockade by marching and blocking roads in the capital's Banshri on Sunday morning.

The protest, led by leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal's central parliament and Dhaka Metropolitan East Chhatra Dal, unfolded at 7:30am, aiming to convey their solidarity with the blockade.

Nashir Uddin Nashir, Vice President of Chhatra Dal Central Committee, spearheaded the procession and road blockade. He was joined by Joint General Secretary Abdus Sattar Piyas, Rehena Akhtar Shirin, Joint General Secretary Ahi Ahmed Zubair, and Joint Health Affairs Secretary Md Mahbub Sheikh.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

9:30am

27 BGB platoons deployed

Twenty-seven platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts to maintain security and oversee the law and order today.

"Another ten platoons are currently on standby," said BGB Public Relations Officer (PRO) Shariful Islam.

Members of BGB were seen on the streets of Dhaka to maintain law and order on the first day of the 48-hour blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat alliance on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

9am

Bus staff on high alert as citizens brave blockade for livelihood

Despite the ongoing 48-hour all-out blockade program called by the BNP-Jamaat alliance, ordinary working people were seen out on the streets in pursuit of their livelihoods. Meanwhile, due to apprehensions of fire incidents, bus drivers are taking extra precautions, including keeping bus windows closed.

While there were fewer buses during the early hours, the number of vehicles, including buses, increased as the day progressed.

However, buses were not seen lingering at bus stops for an extended period. They swiftly departed only after picking up waiting passengers, and in the absence of passengers, they continued on their route without stopping. Bus employees cited concerns about the risk of fire for keeping windows shut.

In Dhaka, members of law enforcers were seen on high alert on the first day of the 48-hour blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat alliance on Sunday (5 November). Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Passengers said they had to carry on with their daily routines despite the blockade and strike, emphasising the necessity of earning a living. Many shared that they ventured out early in the morning to avoid untoward situations on their way to work.

On the other hand, law enforcement agencies have been actively patrolling the roads since the early morning. Police patrol cars from local police stations have been visible on highways and streets, maintaining a visible presence to ensure order and security during the blockade.

8:30am

Chhatra Dal locks main gate of Cumilla University

Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, locked the main gate of Cumilla University (CU) on Sunday (5 November) morning, effectively blocking access to the institution.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

8am

Jubo Dal stages torch procession in Munshiganj

On the first day of the two-day blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their political allies, the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal took to the streets in Munshiganj with a torch procession to express their solidarity with the protest.

Early Sunday morning, leaders and activists of Jubo Dal initiated the Mashal (torch) procession, led by Masud Rana, the member secretary of the district BNP's youth wing.

The procession took place in Muktarpur area along the Munshiganj-Narayanganj Highway.

7:30am

BNP leader Altaf Hossain Chowdhury detained from Tongi

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party vice-chairman Air Vice Marshal (retired) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury at a location in Tongi of Gazipur early Sunday.

RAB media and legal wing director Khandaker Al Moin said that they detained Altaf Hossain Chowdhury as he was wanted in a case of committing sabotage.

7am

Buses to ply amid 48-hour blockade

Dhaka Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity has decided to run buses and minibuses on Dhaka city and inter-district routes during a 48-hour countrywide blockade to be enforced by the BNP and its like-minded parties.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Saturday with the leaders of the association, transport companies, and workers' leaders about "the hartal called by BNP-Jamaat", said a press release signed by Dhaka Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity Office Secretary Samdani Khandaker.

The leaders urged the owners of the association to keep the movement of vehicles normal on all routes.

6:30am

10 buses set on fire in 12 hours nationwide

Ten buses were set on fire in 12 hours, from Saturday 7pm to Sunday 6:30am across the country, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence

Seven of the incidents took place in Dhaka city, two in Dhaka division (Narayanganj, Gazipur), and one in Barishal's Charfashion.

During this time frame, a total of ten buses and one political party office fell victim to the arson attacks.