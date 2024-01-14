Two more JaPa leaders relieved of all party posts

Politics

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 10:03 pm

Party symbol of Jatiyo Party
Party symbol of Jatiyo Party

The Jatiyo Party (JaPa) has relieved its presidium member Shafiqul Islam and vice chairman Yahiya Chowdhury of all party posts.

Party Chairman GM Quader took the decision by exercising the power bestowed upon him by the JaPa charter, according to a JaPa press release issued on Sunday (14 January).

The party also dissolved its Dhaka metropolitan north committee. 

Earlier on Friday, the party relieved its co-chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid and presidium member Sunil Shuvo Roy of all party posts.

On 10 January, a number of JaPa leaders and activists appeared in the party chairman's Banani office in Dhaka to hold a protest programme demanding the ousting of GM Quader, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, and co-chairmen Anisul Islam Mahsud and Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan.

They attributed the party's significant downfall in the 12th national election to the arbitrary actions of the party's senior leaders.

The newly elected 11 candidates from the JaPa took their oath as members of parliament on 10 January in a formal ceremony held in the Oath Room of the Parliament Complex.

JaPa fielded candidates for 265 seats in the election and won only 11 despite a seat-sharing agreement with the Awami League for 26 seats.

The party had 22 seats in the 11th Parliament.

Jatiyo Party / Bangladesh

