Two Jatiyo Party candidates withdraw from Chuadanga

Two candidates of the Jatiya Party have withdrawn from the electoral race in two constituencies of Chuadanga citing 'indecision of the top leaders' over the election.

Advocate Sohrab Hossain, the contender for Chuadanga-1, and Advocate Robiul Islam, the candidate for Chuadanga-2, officially announced their withdrawal during a press conference held at the District Bar Association office on Wednesday.

Even though, just two days earlier, they verbally informed journalists about stepping back from the elections, the formal announcement came later.

Blaming the party's indecision, the candidates revealed that the party's Chairman GM Quader and General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu have been frequently changing their stance regarding the election.

They expressed frustration over the lack of support and communication from the party leadership. They emphasised that despite facing difficulties, the candidates were consistently contributing to the party without receiving adequate assistance in return.

Expressing his discontent, Advocate Sohrab Hossain said, "This election is different. No one is talking without money. Crores of taka are being spent on boat and independent candidates. I have spent as much as I could. Now, I can't do it anymore. That's why I have withdrawn."