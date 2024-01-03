Two Jatiyo Party candidates withdraw from Chuadanga

Politics

UNB
03 January, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 08:48 pm

Related News

Two Jatiyo Party candidates withdraw from Chuadanga

They expressed frustration over the lack of support and communication from the party leadership.

UNB
03 January, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 08:48 pm
Jatiya Party logo. Photo: Collected
Jatiya Party logo. Photo: Collected

Two candidates of the Jatiya Party have withdrawn from the electoral race in two constituencies of Chuadanga citing 'indecision of the top leaders' over the election.

Advocate Sohrab Hossain, the contender for Chuadanga-1, and Advocate Robiul Islam, the candidate for Chuadanga-2, officially announced their withdrawal during a press conference held at the District Bar Association office on Wednesday.

Even though, just two days earlier, they verbally informed journalists about stepping back from the elections, the formal announcement came later.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

JaPa to take action against candidates withdrawing from polls over 'party leadership'

Blaming the party's indecision, the candidates revealed that the party's Chairman GM Quader and General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu have been frequently changing their stance regarding the election.

They expressed frustration over the lack of support and communication from the party leadership. They emphasised that despite facing difficulties, the candidates were consistently contributing to the party without receiving adequate assistance in return.

Sylhet-5: JaPa candidate withdraws from polls citing 'lack of fair environment'

Expressing his discontent, Advocate Sohrab Hossain said, "This election is different. No one is talking without money. Crores of taka are being spent on boat and independent candidates. I have spent as much as I could. Now, I can't do it anymore. That's why I have withdrawn."

Bangladesh / Top News

12 JS Polls / Bangladesh / Jatiyo Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

8h | Panorama
TBS Sketch of Aaron Brown

How a professional risk manager views threats posed by AI

8h | Panorama
Establishing a rapport with professors can lead to positive relationships that extend beyond the classroom. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Why university professors want you to talk to them

8h | Pursuit
How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

5m | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

1h | Videos
Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

5h | Videos
Job opportunities for locals are decreasing in Malaysia

Job opportunities for locals are decreasing in Malaysia

2h | Videos