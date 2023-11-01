Two buses set ablaze in Shyamoli, Bhatara

Jamaat e Islami Bangladesh Dhaka south brings out a procession in the early morning on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

The second day of the three-day nationwide blockade called by BNP, its allies and Jamaat-e-Islami started this morning (1 November) morning. The blockade supporters staged demonstrations and allegedly torched several vehicles across the country throughout the day.

Here are all the latest updates on the blockade:

8:00pm

Police have detained five activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of the BNP, on allegation of vandalizing vehicles in Cumilla.

They were held from different areas of the district on Wednesday (1 November).

Three individuals were apprehended by police when the blockade supporters vandalized vehicles in Madhabpur area on Cumilla-Sylhet highway. Another was detained while picketing in Central Medical College Hospital area on Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Police said three vehicles were vandalised during this event.

Another Chhatra Dal activist was detained from Chauddagram upazila on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

7:00pm

Miscreants set fire to two more passenger buses in the capital's Shyamoli and Bhatara areas this evening.

A passenger bus was set ablaze front of Shyamoli Square in the capital around 6pm.

Imrul Islam, assistant commissioner of Mohammadpur traffic zone, said miscreants disguising themselves as passengers set the bus ablaze and quickly fled the scene.

A passenger bus was set ablaze in front of Shyamoli Square in the capital around 6pm today (1 November). Photo: Collected

The fire was doused with the help of people, the official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, another bus of Baishakhi Paribahan was set on fire near Jamuna Future Park around 7:00pm.

Upon receiving information, the fire fighters doused the flames.

The bus was empty when miscreants torched it, said fire service officials.

6:20pm

Miscreants threw crude bomb at a moving lorry in Sitakunda of Chattogram. The driver of the lorry was injured in the incident that occurred around 3:30pm on Wednesday.

Firefighter Shakhawat Hossain from Sitakundu fire station told the Business Standard, "Upon receiving information, we promptly responded to the scene. The front part of the lorry was damaged in the attack."

The injured driver, Mohammad Ismail, has been admitted to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex.

Miscreants threw crude bomb at a moving lorry in Sitakunda of Chattogram on Wednesday (1 November). Photo: TBS

According to witnesses, two persons riding on a motorcycle hurled crude bomb at the lorry and fled the scene.

The lorry belongs to Sitakunda MP Didarul Alam.

"We are suspecting that the lorry was burned with petrol bombs. We are trying to identify the individuals responsible for this attack," Sitakunda Model police station Officer-in-Charge Tofail Ahmed told TBS.

5:15pm

Miscreants have hurled two crude bombs at a Maitree Express train at Ishwardi in Pabna this afternoon.

The incident occurred in front of Ishwardi Girls School around 12:30pm when the Maitree Express train from Kolkata was passing through the Ishwardi railway junction towards Dhaka.

Harunuzzaman Rumel, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi railway police, said only a window of the train was damaged in the attack.

Miscreants threw crude bomb at a moving lorry in Sitakunda of Chattogram on Wednesday (1 November). Photo: Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury/TBS

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Masud Alam, additional superintendent of police in Pabna, said they are investigating the matter to identify the attackers.

4:40pm

Faridpur district BNP's member secretary AK Kibria Shopon and district Swechchasebak Dal joint convenor Rakibul Islam sustained bullet injuries after a group of people riding on 30-40 motorcycles attacked a procession brought out by BNP supporters.

Several others were also injured in the incident on Wednesday, the second day of BNP-Jamaat's three-day countrywide blockade programme.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm near the Bahirdia Bridge along the Faridpur-Dhaka highway.

BNP alleged the involvement of ruling party men in the attack.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized two motorcycles from the scene.

When contacted, Faridpur's Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge MA Jalil said he was not aware of any such incident.

4:00pm

The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) brought out a demonstration procession in Rampura to protest the attacks on BNP's 28 October rally and arrest of party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The procession srated from the intersection near the Rampura Bridge in the capital on Wednesday afternoon. After the procession, the JCD men staged a road blockade while chanting slogans, urging all to support the success of the ongoing 3-day blockade programme.

The leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal staged a demonstration in Rampura on the 2nd day of BNP-Jamaat's three-day blockade programme. Photo: Jaynal Abedin Shishir

The leaders blocked road for an extended period, demanding the resignation of the incumbent government, which they deem illegal, and calling for elections under a non-partisan administration.

2:20pm

Police have detained a man for his alleged involvement in torching a bus in Mugda area of the capital this afternoon.

The detainee was identified as Murad.

Shovon Chandra Hore, assistant commissioner of Sabujbagh zone of DMP, told The Business Standard, "We initially suspected that he had been provided with money to torch the bus. Accompanied by another person, they boarded the bus, posing as passengers, and took seats at the rear. As the bus reached near Mugda Medical College Hospital, passengers began to detect heat emanating from the rear of the bus. Subsequently, the passengers got off the buss and the police apprehended the suspected individual, Murad."

A bus was torched in capital's Mugda area during the BNP-Jamaat's blockade programme on Wednesday (1 November). Photo: Jaynal Abedin Shishir

The detainee is now in police custody, said the official.

When asked who or which party financed or instructed him to set the buses on fire, Shovon Chandra responded, "It's a matter of thorough investigation. We are not disclosing any names at this time for the sake of investigation."

"We maintain a constant vigilance at various points throughout the city, but the perpetrators are evading the police as well. Therefore, it's crucial for passengers to remain highly alert and exercise caution," he emphasised.

12:30pm

Even though there was some public transport on the intercity roads, most long-haul passenger buses to the Northern and Southern regions of the country remained suspended today.

Our correspondent reported the Gabtoli Bus Terminal as deserted, and no long-haul buses have departed till 12am this morning.

No passengers at Gabtoli bus terminal, and the counters remain shut on day-2 of the blockade on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS

"We have been waiting for passengers for a long time, but there are none," said Jakir Mallik, the manager of Hanif Enterprise's Gabtoli ticket counter.

12:00pm

A rally in protest against the ongoing nationwide 3-day blockade was held at around 12pm today in Gabtoli led by SM Mannan Kachi, the General Secretary of Dhaka North Awami League.

AL men take position in the street of Gabtoli to resist the BNP-Jamaat blockade on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS

11:20am

Jagannath University Chhatra Dal has organised a rally in support of the 3-day nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies at the Old Dhaka roads on 1 November morning.

They protested against the police and law enforcement agencies' alleged use of force during BNP's grand rally in Dhaka, resulting in the alleged death of a Jubo Dal leader and the arrest and injury of numerous BNP activists including some of its top leaders.

The rally was led by Md Asaduzzaman Aslam, President of Jagannath University Chhatra Dal and General Secretary Sujan Molla.

10:40am

Awami League activists have taken to the streets this morning obstructing BNP-Jamaat's nationwide blockade at Kalyanpur and Shyamoli bus stand in the capital.

Awami League activists take position in the Shyamoli Bus Stand area in the morning to resist the BNP-Jamaat's blockade on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

10:00am

At least 16 incidents of arson took place across the country till 9am Wednesday from 6am the previous day during the 3-day blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies.

These incidents occurred in different divisions, including six in Dhaka division (of which four were in Dhaka city), three in Chattogram division, and three in Rajshahi division, revealed sources of the Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell.

The affected vehicles and properties included nine buses, two covered vans, two trucks, one pickup truck, two commercial product showrooms, and one police box.

9:40am

Miscreants set fire to a bus on Savar during the second day of the 3-day blockade called by the BNP, its allies and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh.

Miscreants torch a bus in Savar amid the nationwide blockade on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud

According to eyewitnesses, protesters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were marching with a procession on the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of Madhumati Model Town at 6am today (1 November).

A group of 15-20 young men from the procession allegedly vandalised a bus of Rimi Paribahan that was parked on the road and set it on fire, eyewitnesses said.

9:20am

BNP activists brought out rallies in Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj in support of the 3-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies.

BNP activists bring out rallies in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj on the second day of the 3-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies on 1 November 2023. Photo: Collected

They were seen with sticks in hand chanting slogans in the rally. The picketers also burned tires on the road.

9:15am

Krishak Dal brought out a rally on the Bijaynagar-Paltan Road in the capital.

Krishak Dal President Krishibid Hasan Zafir Tuhin and General Secretary Shahidul Islam Babul led the blockade march.

9:00am

Gazipur sadar upazila unit of BNP brought out rallies in Gazipur to make the 3-day blockade successful.

Picketers burn tires in Gazipur's Sreepur on the second day of the blockade on 1 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Picketers in Gazipur's Sreepur also burned tires and effigies on the road.

8:55am

Jamaat-e-Islami has brought out rallies in Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Gulshan and the airport areas in support of the 3-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and eight of their allies.

Jamaat e Islami Bangladesh Dhaka south brings out procession in support of the 3-day blockade in the early morning on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Central Majlis Shura Member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Assistant Secretary Mahfuzur Rahman has expressed his determination that they will not leave the streets until the resignation of the government and the fulfilment of the demands of the caretaker government.

8:45am

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has taken to the street this morning in the capital's Rampura area on the second day of the party's blockade protesting against the recent arrests of party leaders.

"Our movement is the people's movement. A movement to restore democracy and [people's] rights. It cannot be suppressed by threats, killings and repression. This time, the BNP leaders and activists will return home after establishing rights of the people," said the BNP leader while speaking at the blockade.