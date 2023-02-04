Two BNP factions clash at Ctg rally 

Politics

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 05:42 pm

A clash erupted between two factions of Chattogram BNP during a rally held as part of the party's central programme. 

The clash took place around 3:30pm Saturday (4 February) over standing in front of the rally podium. 

Party leaders and the police intervened and calmed down the situation.

BNP on Saturday staged rallies at divisional headquarters across the country to press the 10 point demands including release of its arrested activists and to protest the price hike of daily essentials. 

Eyewitnesses said that BNP leaders and activists from different districts of Chattogram started taking positions in front of the city's BNP office from Saturday morning to join the rally. 

One side of the main road from Kazir Deuri intersection was closed with bamboo barricades since morning. On the other hand, the police have positioned themselves opposite the BNP office in front of the District Sports Association.

The rally ended at 5:30pm. BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan, Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman were present in the rally. 

On the other hand, Awami League leaders and activists also held an anti-terrorist rally and march just one kilometer away in Andarkilla area.

