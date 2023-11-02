Two activists arrested from Saidabad, claims BNP

BNP activists at a procession near Saidabad in Dhaka. Photo: TBS

Police arrested two BNP activists from Saidabad area of Dhaka on Thursday, the last day of the three-day blockade, following a clash with the opposition members, claimed BNP leaders.

The arrestees are Mahabub, a member of BNP's ward-45 unit, and Morol, general secretary of Ward-45 unit, said BNP leaders.

According to BNP sources, the party brought out the procession from Dayaganj intersection to Saidabad.

They were chanting slogans in support of the party's 3-day blockade and the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

At one point, the police chased them and arrested the two, claimed BNP sources.

Anisur Rahman Talukder Khokon, BNP's Bangshal zone unit in-charge, said the ongoing movement cannot be stopped with arrests.

"We will stay on the streets to push our demand. The movement will go on until the fall of the government."