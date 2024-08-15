True leaders never abandon their people: Rizvi

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 06:27 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

True leaders, who are courageous and patriotic, never abandon their country or their party members, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (15 August), referring to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina who fled the country on 5 August.

Terming Hasina a "fallen autocrat", Rizvi said she is saying so many things after fleeing.

"One of her ministers once said that she would never flee using her father's name," the BNP leader told journalists in Dhaka's Naya Paltan, after providing financial assistance to the slain rickshaw puller Mohammad Kamal's family, who was killed in police firing during the recent mass uprising.

"We have never seen any bravery in Sheikh Hasina's political life other than fleeing. She fled abroad for five years after the tragic assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975," he added.

Addressing the former premier, Rizvi said, "You knew very well about the country's situation. You knew that the tide of the people would come. I had already said that your royal throne would be overturned, and it has indeed been overturned. You have fled to your friendly country."

The BNP leader further said, "When the movement was at the moment of victory, eight people including rickshaw puller Kamal were killed. They are charioteers of democracy."

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Sheikh Hasina

