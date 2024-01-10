Trouble in JaPa again over poor polls show

The rift within the Jatiyo Party (JaPa) resurfaced after its disastrous polls performance in the 7 January general elections securing only 11 seats out of the 26 conceded by the AL.

A section of its leaders claim that the party top brass fielded candidates in the polls to achieve their personal goals. As a result, most of their candidates have lost esteem and suffered financial loss.

The conflict was visible on Tuesday when the party declared that its elected MPs won't take oath on Wednesday—a decision which it reversed in the evening on the same day.

On Wednesday, defeated candidates of various constituencies took a position in front of the house of the party Chairman GM Quader when the 11 newly elected MPs went to take oath.

They demanded resignation of GM Quader, General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahsud, and Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, alleging that the compromise by the senior leaders with the ruling party has led to the polls results.

The protesting candidates included JaPa Co-Chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Presidium Member Saifuddin Ahmed Milan, Liaquat Hossain Khoka, Zahirul Islam Zahir, Zahirul Alam Rubel and Sardar Shahjahan.

"The defeated candidates from different constituencies expressed their discontent by gathering in front of the party chairman's office. Subsequently, I also joined the protest," Syed Abu Hossain Babla told The Business Standard.

"We are shocked by the activities of the top leaders. We have given them 48 hours' ultimatum to resign," he added.

Another leader requesting anonymity told TBS, "Party leaders have slaughtered us in the election field in collusion with the Awami League. We are not only disappointed with the party but also with the leaders. Now, time has come to think about them."

This leader also claimed that the top leaders' activities have caused immense sufferings to them, both politically and economically.

However, JaPa Chairman GM Quader said, "Some people are trying to tarnish our party's image. We've done all the things in consultation with everyone."

In a formal statement, the party activists attributed the shameful election results to the internal feuds as well.

Raushan Ershad, wife of former party Chairman Ershad, refrained from participating in the election due to a split over candidate nominations with the incumbent chairman.

Party leaders complain that GM Quader's lack of organisational capacity, political prowess and competence has led JaPa to a verge of collapse over the past four years.

Over 200 JaPa candidates boycotted the 07 January elections citing party leaders' betrayal, deceit and misguidance.