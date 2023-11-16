Trinamool BNP welcomes polls schedule

With the desire of taking part in the upcoming general election, the Trinamool Bangladesh National Party (Trinamool BNP) today welcomed the election schedule.

To participate in the polls, Trinamool BNP will start selling its party nomination forms from 18 November.

It was disclosed in a press conference organised by the party at a hotel in the city's Gulshan area.

Speaking on the occasion, Trinamool BNP chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced the general election schedule as per the country's constitution on Wednesday.

Noting that Trinamool BNP is a pro-election party, he said his party has taken all preparations ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls.

He hoped that the polls will be held in a peaceful manner maintaining its transparency.

The administration must ensure the security of all candidates, voters and polling stations in this election, said Mobin Chowdhury.

On behalf of his party, he demanded that the administration and law enforcement agencies should not interfere in any way in the elections.

He hoped the Election Commission (EC) should carry out the constitutional duties assigned to it in an impartial manner.

The fee for a party nomination form has been fixed at Tk5,000, he said, adding that the nomination board of Trinamool BNP will finalize the nomination after interviewing the aspirants from 21 to 23 November.