Trinamool BNP to nominate candidates for 300 seats in national election

The Trinamool BNP has decided to nominate candidates for all 300 constituencies to compete in the upcoming national election.

During a meeting with the Election Commission today, the party also put forth a proposal to deploy the army to maintain law and order throughout the electoral proceedings. In addition, they also asked the EC to "control the local administration" during the polls.

Following the meeting, party chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury said, "Trinamool BNP wants to take part in the upcoming elections. But we do not want an election like the ones conducted in 2014 and 2018. The commission must gain public confidence."

Shamsher Mobin also emphasised that while individuals have the right to boycott elections, they should refrain from creating obstacles in the process.

"During the election period, the Election Commission shall have direct or indirect control over every organisation involved in election-related activities that could influence the polls. The commission should have the authority to make essential arrangements, including the transfer of DCs, SPs, OCs and UNOs as required," he recommended.

He further stated that ensuring fair elections under the Election Commission relies on the impartial performance of duties by both the administration and law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order.

Speaking with the reporters after the meeting, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam affirmed that the commission is committed to creating a fair and equitable platform for all political parties involved in the elections.

"This meeting was convened at the request of Trinamool BNP. They [Trinamool BNP] presented a set of 12 recommendations to the Election Commission at the meeting," he added.

Among the proposals, the party urged the Election Commission to address the legal aspects of ensuring fair and transparent elections. Specifically, the party emphasised the importance of publishing results at the polling stations, securing the signature of the returning officers, and providing results to the party's polling agents.

Additionally, they made a request for the installation of CCTV cameras at every polling station during the voting process.

The commission has assured that it is dedicated to creating a level playing field for all the parties as well as holding a fair and peaceful election in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

When inquired about the commission's role in overseeing the primary factors - law and order, administration - in establishing a level playing field, the EC secretary emphasised that the commission is committed to fully exercise the authority entrusted in it by law and the constitution.

The commission will strive to ensure its effective implementation, he added.

Former minister and BNP leader Barrister Nazmul Huda formed Trinamool BNP in 2015. The party got registration from the Election Commission on 16 February this year.