Trinamool BNP fielding candidates in all 300 constituencies: Gen Secy Taimur

Politics

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 01:59 pm

Related News

Trinamool BNP fielding candidates in all 300 constituencies: Gen Secy Taimur

"If there were 500 seats, it would have been better for us," Taimur said

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 01:59 pm
Screengrab from video of Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker talking to reporters in his chamber at the capital’s Topkhana road on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.
Screengrab from video of Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker talking to reporters in his chamber at the capital’s Topkhana road on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.

Trinamool BNP's Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker has said that the party is fielding candidates in all 300 constituencies for the upcoming 12th national elections. 

"Our number of candidates has increased significantly. We are fielding candidates in all 300 constituencies," he told reporters in his chamber at the capital's Topkhana road today (28 November).

"In some constituencies, we are considering two candidates per seat. We will select one later," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Taimur also said it would have been better for the party if there were 500 parliamentary seats instead of 300.

Bangladesh / Top News

Trinamool BNP / Bangladesh National Election / politics / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When stars get starstruck by politics

5h | Panorama
Gulf countries are planning some of the biggest solar projects in the world. Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion Neom project will have its own solar-fueled green hydrogen plant. Photo: Picture Alliance / DW

How the Gulf region is planning for a life after oil

5h | Panorama
File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

1h | TBS World
Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

1h | TBS Stories
Career starts with internship – last episode

Career starts with internship – last episode

2h | TBS Career
The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

16h | TBS SPORTS