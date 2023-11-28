Trinamool BNP fielding candidates in all 300 constituencies: Gen Secy Taimur

Screengrab from video of Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker talking to reporters in his chamber at the capital’s Topkhana road on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.

Trinamool BNP's Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker has said that the party is fielding candidates in all 300 constituencies for the upcoming 12th national elections.

"Our number of candidates has increased significantly. We are fielding candidates in all 300 constituencies," he told reporters in his chamber at the capital's Topkhana road today (28 November).

"In some constituencies, we are considering two candidates per seat. We will select one later," he added.

Taimur also said it would have been better for the party if there were 500 parliamentary seats instead of 300.