Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin served showcause notice for 'donating money'

Politics

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 03:40 pm

Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin served showcause notice for 'donating money'

An allegation in this regard has been reported to the Election Inquiry Committee, that violated the Election Code of Conduct by political parties and candidates, as specified in Article 3 of the 2008 regulations

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 03:40 pm
Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, the chairman of Trinamool BNP.
Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, the chairman of Trinamool BNP.

The Election Inquiry Committee has issued a showcause notice to Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, Trinamool BNP candidate for the Sylhet-6 constituency and the party's chairperson, over violations of electoral conduct.

The Chairman of the committee for that constituency Al-Asad Mahmudul Islam issued the showcause notice on Thursday (4 January).

The notice specifies, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury allegedly distributed cash in broad daylight at a public gathering organised by the Intejamia Committee in Ward 7 of Bhadeshwar Union in Golapganj Thana on Tuesday (2 January). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An allegation in this regard has been reported to the Election Inquiry Committee, that violated the Election Code of Conduct by political parties and candidates, as specified in Article 3 of the 2008 regulations. 

The committee asked him or his representative to appear in person and submit a written response by 4pm tomorrow (5 January).

Despite several attempts, TBS could not reach Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury for comment.

Shamsher Mobin is contesting against Nurul Islam Nahid, former Education Minister, and Sarwar Ahmed, an AL-denied independent candidate, for the Sylhet-6 seat.

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos