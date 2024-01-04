Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin served showcause notice for 'donating money'

The Election Inquiry Committee has issued a showcause notice to Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, Trinamool BNP candidate for the Sylhet-6 constituency and the party's chairperson, over violations of electoral conduct.

The Chairman of the committee for that constituency Al-Asad Mahmudul Islam issued the showcause notice on Thursday (4 January).

The notice specifies, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury allegedly distributed cash in broad daylight at a public gathering organised by the Intejamia Committee in Ward 7 of Bhadeshwar Union in Golapganj Thana on Tuesday (2 January).

An allegation in this regard has been reported to the Election Inquiry Committee, that violated the Election Code of Conduct by political parties and candidates, as specified in Article 3 of the 2008 regulations.

The committee asked him or his representative to appear in person and submit a written response by 4pm tomorrow (5 January).

Despite several attempts, TBS could not reach Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury for comment.

Shamsher Mobin is contesting against Nurul Islam Nahid, former Education Minister, and Sarwar Ahmed, an AL-denied independent candidate, for the Sylhet-6 seat.