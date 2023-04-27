Repression will intensify anti-govt protests: Fakhrul

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 11:01 pm

File photo.
File photo.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has condemned the attacks, cases, and arrests of the party leaders and activists and said the repression will further intensify their anti-government movement.

The BNP spokesperson came down heavily on the government in two separate statements issued on Thursday after 37 leaders of the party and its associate bodies were sent to jail by separate courts in Chattogram, Khulna and Magura.

"It is very clear that the Awami authoritarian government cannot tolerate opposition parties or opinions and is desperate to destroy democracy to perpetuate one-party rule," Fakhrul said.

Fakhrul also expressed concern that opposition party leaders are being deprived of justice due to a lack of impartiality from judges who are "unable to administer justice according to the law."

The BNP leader also demanded an end to the filing of false cases against opposition leaders and sought unconditional release of all arrested leaders and activists.

"The government has created anarchy in the country through repression, attacks and filing false cases. Everyone should join the movement to overcome this terrible situation," he added.

