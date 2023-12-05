With Tk1,500 in bank, Bangladesh Supreme Party candidate Kabir Miah off to races

With only Tk1,500 in the bank, Bangladesh Supreme Party nominee for the Brahmanbaria-6 constituency Kabir Miah is contesting in the upcoming national polls.

A businessman by profession, hailing from Brahmanbaria's Bancharampur upazila, Kabir earns Tk30,000 monthly, according to the wealth statement in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

He, however, has 10 bhori of gold.

As per his affidavit, Kabir is a self-educated man.

The day I went to buy the nomination papers, I had eaten a simple lunch with a plate of gourd curry and vegetable rice By Kabir Miah

Kabir's sole source of income for himself and his dependents is his business – the details of which he left out in his affidavit.

Annually, he makes around Tk3.6 lakh from his business.

Besides, various electronic products worth Tk50,000 and furniture worth another Tk50,000 were shown as movable assets.

Kabir mentioned only 9% of land as his immovable property in the affidavit.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Kabir Miah said, "We have a small party. Our candidates are not financially well off.

"The day I went to buy the nomination papers, I had eaten a simple lunch with a plate of gourd curry and vegetable rice."

Moreover, the elections would not be too costly, he said.

"My budget for the elections is about Tk3 lakh. This money will be contributed by my elder brother and relatives. Besides, I will spend some money from the profits of my business.

"I consider myself a stronger candidate than the others, except the ones contesting under the Awami League. I hope something good will result from the elections."