In tight spot, BNP calls 48hr blockade again 

Under pressure from the ruling quarter, the opposition BNP is now prioritising internal cohesion and avoiding any potential fragmentation among allied anti-government parties, according to party sources.

Besides, the party is actively implementing a plan to enhance public participation in the ongoing anti-government movement to address public demands.

As part of the ongoing movement, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami declared a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade for Sunday and Monday. The blockade will be enforced from 6 am Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday. It will be the opposition's seventh round of hartal and blockade in three weeks.

With only seven days left for the submission of nomination papers, there is no indication that the BNP is going to contest the elections. Instead, with international support, the party will move forward with its agitation programs, BNP sources said.

To ensure that no more of its allies are lured into participating in the polls, the BNP has formed a three-member committee in addition to its standing committee.

Initially involved in the anti-government movement with the BNP, many withdrew from the alliance and opted for electoral participation. The alliance now has six parties remaining, including the BNP.

The BNP's top leaders are actively engaging with the parties still in the movement, including the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Biplobi Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), National Democratic Movement (NDM), and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP).

Nazrul Islam Khan, a BNP Standing Committee member, deems the decision of these smaller parties to contest the polls as a "political mistake," anticipating that people will perceive it as a political misstep.

According to Nazrul, the government has long been attempting to disrupt the alliance by exploiting greed and fear. However, he asserted the movement to remain unaffected. "The individuals leaving the alliance are viewed as self-interested and opposed to public interest and the movement."

Meanwhile, the blockade enforced yesterday was loosely implemented; long-distance vehicles faced operational challenges, yet the number of vehicles increased in the capital.

A truck driver suffered severe burn injuries from a petrol bomb attack by unidentified people in Bogura yesterday.

Amid pressure from the ruling party, the BNP faces hurdles in organising its movement for a polls-time caretaker government.

Its key leaders, including the general secretary, are either incarcerated or in hiding. The central office has been locked since 28 October, and top leaders are facing legal consequences from old cases.

The remaining top leaders are regularly virtually strategizing the next steps, with like-minded parties engaging in similar virtual meetings.

Plans include altering movement programs, considering various strategies, and reinforcing movements.

410 more BNP men arrested: Rizvi

A total of 410 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested nationwide in the last 24 hours, alleged BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He also said that over 3,000 BNP men have been detained following the election schedule announcement.

The BNP's movement ally Jamaat has alleged that 53 of its leaders and activists were arrested in the last 24 hours.

During a virtual press conference, the BNP leader said the government prefers one-sided elections, corruption and money laundering.

He further said the BNP leaders and activists, the country's largest political party, are not able to lead a normal life. "We are having to speak under special circumstances and a disastrous crisis."

Addressing the head of the government, he said, "If you run in the elections, you will run with the law and order forces, election commission and administration created according to your mindset. The people cannot join [with you]... Because you have subjugated the people.