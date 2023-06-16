Tight race expected for councillors in Rajshahi

Bulbul Habib
16 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 10:23 pm

  • Councillor candidate of ward-20 elected unopposed
  • 111 general councillor candidates competing in 29 wards
  • Ward-28 has highest nine candidates
  • 46 candidates competing in 10 seats reserved for women
  • Four mayoral candidates are in race after Islami Andolan boycott
  • Voting scheduled for 21 June

The upcoming Rajshahi city election is expected to be a closely fought contest for the posts of councillors, with the campaigning currently underway to attract voters.

Meanwhile, the lone councillor candidate of the ward-20 has been elected unopposed in the election scheduled for 21 June.

A total of 111 candidates are vying for the posts of general councillors in the remaining 29 wards.

Nine candidates are competing in ward-28, seven candidates in ward-29, six in wards-18, 26 each, five in wards-2, 3, 5, 10 each, four in wards-4, 8, 11, 15, 16, 27, 30 each, three in wards-6, 12, 14, 19, 22, 24, 25 each, and two candidates in wards-1, 7, 9, 13, 17, 21, 23 each.

The candidates are busy carrying out publicity activities in full-swing.  

Ashraful Hasan, one of the nine candidates of ward-28, told The Business Standard, "When it comes to voting, there will definitely be rival candidates. Amidst this, I hope to win with a large number of votes".

His rival candidate, Sannan Sarder said that voters want to see a change in councillorship, and they would vote for his electoral symbol of 'kite'.

Ward-23 councillor candidate Mehedi Hasan Rony alleged that this ward lagged behind due to lack of any people-friendly councillor, while his rival candidate Mahatab Hossain Chowdhury expressed optimism that voters would be by his side.

In addition, 46 councillor candidates for the 10 seats reserved for women are also carrying out door-to-door campaigns to woo voters.

For the mayoral post, four candidates, including Awami League-nominated AHM Khairuzzaman Liton are in the race as the Islami Andolan Bangladesh has meanwhile boycotted the election.

On Friday, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana exchanged views with the presiding officers of the Rajshahi city polls at a restaurant in the city, with Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah in the chair.

"All measures have been taken to make the election free, fair and impartial. The polling environment will be monitored by CCTV cameras," said EC Rasheda.

