TIB's statement on national election is reflection of public opinion: BNP

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Friday said the statement of the Transparency International, Bangladesh (TIB) on the 12th Parliamentary election is a "reflection of public opinion".

Talking to reporters at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, he also said their party together with the people of the country will restore democracy by toppling the current regime through a street movement with fresh programmes.

As his attention was drawn to the ministers' comments opposing the TIB's statement on the national election, the BNP leader said, "Who didn't say this election was not fair... everyone said the election was not fair. So what the TIB has said is reflection of public opinion."

Nazrul, a BNP Standing Committee member, said what BNP has been saying about the election is also reflection of public opinion. "So, the TIB did not say this [election was not fair] as BNP said it. What it said was the fact."

Leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, led by the party standing committee members, paid homage to its founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave, marking his 88th birth anniversary.

Earlier on Wednesday, the TIB described the 12th parliamentary election as a one-sided one that was staged to appear competitive.

At a press conference, the TIB also unveiled the primary findings of their study on the 7 January polls and said such an election was an "ominous sign" for the country's democracy and the future of elections.

Nazrul appreciated the opinions given by local and foreign organisations disapproving the election held on 7 January. "Fairly speaking, we'll welcome those who speak on behalf of the people of Bangladesh. What we say matters; what people say matters."

He said the country's people do not like the autocracy of the current Awami League government which unjustly arrested the BNP leaders and activists, including Begum Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Shamsuzzaman Dudu and Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal. We condemn it. We also thank all those who criticise injustice, tyranny repression and vote-stealing."

The BNP leader said democracy restored by Ziaur Rahman was again destroyed by the Awami League government. "We'll let you know various programmes of the ongoing movement to restore that democracy.

Nazrul said Ziaur Rahman brought back democracy by ending the despotic rule of Baksal while Khaleda Zia restored democracy by ending Ershad's military dictatorship.

"We're now fighting to restore democracy under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. On the birth anniversary of Ziaur Rahman, we take a fresh vow that we'll restore democracy in the country as soon as possible with the help of the democracy-loving people of this country," he said.

The BNP and its associated bodies are celebrating the 88th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman today (Friday) with various programmes.

Born on 19 January 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh president. Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on 30 May 1981.