TIB calls for new law to form an independent EC

20 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:25 pm

The method of the Election Commission's formation by a search committee following a dialogue with political parties has not yielded desired positive results so far, according to the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

In a statement, published on Monday, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman has suggested drafting of new laws for the forming of an election commission, that is non-partisan.

Commenting on the dialogue, President Abdul Hamid has initiated with political parties to discuss issues relating to the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC), the TIB executive director said, most of the political parties have no interest in the dialogue that the President has started from today (Monday).

He further hoped that the president will do the needful to form an independent, impartial and neutral election commission according to mass people's expectation.

