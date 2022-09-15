TIB calls for legal reforms to ensure level-playing field in polls

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has advised the Election Commission (EC) to resort to legal reforms for creating a level playing field in the national elections.

"Ensuring a participatory election is the main challenge, however, the biggest area of concern is to create a level playing field for all parties," the anti-graft watchdog's Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, noting that according to him some legal reforms are needed to face these challenges.

While speaking at a press conference titled "Inclusive Elections: Challenges of Democratic and Good Governance", organised on the occasion of International Democracy Day on Thursday, Dr Iftekharuzzaman stated that the role of the EC is crucial in the next national election.

Noting that the level playing field is often thwarted by actions of ministers and MPs who take part in polls while remaining in power, TIB executive director said, "In order to gain trust, it is the EC who should make all the decisions."

"As a result of the unfair interposition of the people in power, law enforcers come under the pressure to oblige. This makes it impossible to create a level-playing field during elections," he asserted.