Three-time AL lawmaker Moni withdraws from electoral race, extending support to Menon

Politics

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:59 pm

Three-time AL lawmaker Moni withdraws from electoral race, extending support to Menon

Rashed Khan Menon is contesting the January 7 election from Barishal-2 seat with the ‘boat’ symbol as a candidate of the 14-Party Alliance.

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:59 pm
Three-time AL lawmaker Moni withdraws from electoral race, extending support to Menon

Monirul Islam Moni, a three-time Awami League lawmaker from Barishal-2 seat, has withdrawn from the electoral race, extending his support to Workers' Party President Rashed Khan Menon, who is contesting the January 7 election with the 'boat' symbol as a candidate of the 14-Party Alliance.

Moni, who was running for the polls as an independent candidate with the 'Dheki' symbol, announced the withdrawal of his candidature at a rally of local Awami League leaders and activists at Uzirpur High School field on Thursday.

After the rally, he handed over a boat made of flowers to Menon and formally announced his withdrawal from the election.

He said, "By paying respect to Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu's nephew District Awami League President Alhaj Abul Hasanat Abdullah, he extends his support to the 'boat' for the greater interest of the country and the party."

He urged Awami League leaders and activists and the people of the Wazirpur-Banaripara seat to make the boat symbol victorious by stopping the "arson violence of BNP-Jamaat and all domestic and foreign conspiracies."

