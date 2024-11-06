Three months not enough to start discussing success of interim govt: Tarique 

Politics

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 09:02 pm

Related News

Three months not enough to start discussing success of interim govt: Tarique 

“The fascist Sheikh Hasina is looking to make the country's interim government fail. Everyone in Bangladesh should be alert to stop their conspiracy,” he also said

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 09:02 pm
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman addressing nation virtually. Photo: Collected
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman addressing nation virtually. Photo: Collected

It is not yet time to start discussing the success of the interim government, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said today (6 November) referring to competition of three months since the Mohammad Yunus-led government took charge.

"The interim government will complete its three months a day after. These three months are not enough to start a discussion on their success," he said while virtually addressing a discussione event at the Ramna Engineering Institution organised by the party marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

"The fascist Sheikh Hasina is looking to make the country's interim government fail. Everyone in Bangladesh should be alert to stop their conspiracy."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing partymen, the BNP leader said, "It's good for every leader and activist to have the confidence of victory. But be cautious not to become overconfident and alienate yourself from the public.

"Don't engage in actions that people don't like. Because, in any situation, people are your most trusted friends, and they are the source of all the power of the BNP."

Also speaking on the occasion, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "7 November is not a holiday, 7 November is the history of protecting the history of freedom and sovereignty. Ziaur Rahman laid the foundation for the development of

Bangladesh. Khaleda Zia brought the BNP to power in 1990 by bringing down the dictatorship following Ziaur Rahman's vision and dream."

Speaking about the interim government, he said, "We have become free of fascism. But we have to keep an eye out for the future. We respect and trust Dr Yunus. He will soon bring back democracy through elections.

Bangladesh / Top News

Tarique Rahman / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

1h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

49m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

2h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

3h | Videos
What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

4h | Videos
Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

5h | Videos