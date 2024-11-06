Three months not enough to start discussing success of interim govt: Tarique 

It is not yet time to start discussing the success of the interim government, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said today (6 November) referring to competition of three months since the Mohammad Yunus-led government took charge.

"The interim government will complete its three months a day after. These three months are not enough to start a discussion on their success," he said while virtually addressing a discussione event at the Ramna Engineering Institution organised by the party marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

"The fascist Sheikh Hasina is looking to make the country's interim government fail. Everyone in Bangladesh should be alert to stop their conspiracy."

Addressing partymen, the BNP leader said, "It's good for every leader and activist to have the confidence of victory. But be cautious not to become overconfident and alienate yourself from the public.

"Don't engage in actions that people don't like. Because, in any situation, people are your most trusted friends, and they are the source of all the power of the BNP."

Also speaking on the occasion, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "7 November is not a holiday, 7 November is the history of protecting the history of freedom and sovereignty. Ziaur Rahman laid the foundation for the development of

Bangladesh. Khaleda Zia brought the BNP to power in 1990 by bringing down the dictatorship following Ziaur Rahman's vision and dream."

Speaking about the interim government, he said, "We have become free of fascism. But we have to keep an eye out for the future. We respect and trust Dr Yunus. He will soon bring back democracy through elections.