Three 'independent candidates' smile amidst the triumph of 'boat' in Ctg

The 'Awami' independents stirred the heat in the 'voting game' from the beginning by challenging the candidates of the ruling Awami League.

However, most of the independent candidates could not prevail against their same-party rivals. Out of 16 seats in the district, 12 were won by the AL candidates, while independent candidates secured victory in three seats, and Jatiya Party won the only remaining seat.

The 'controversial' Member of Parliament, Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi, was defeated by the independent candidate and former upazila chairman Abdul Motaleb, while Mostafizur Rahman, MP of Banshkhali, was removed from the polling battle by the election commission just before the end of voting in the afternoon.

Abdus Salam and Vijay Kumar Chowdhury, two independent candidates of the Awami League, "cornered" Jatiya Party candidate Solayaman Alam Seth in the boatless Chattogram-8 constituency.

However, the goal was scored by the former CDA chairman, Abdus Salam. On the other hand, the Awami League kept its promise to Barrister Anis in Hatahazari, where he won at the end of the day.

Four ministers-MPs of Chattogram built a mountain of votes, free from the pressure of candidates from large and small independent political parties.

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information Minister became an MP for the fourth time with 198,976 votes, Hasan Mahmud. Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury got 181,784 votes.

Deputy Minister of Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury received 130,993 votes, and the popular MP of Raujan is going to Parliament for the fifth time with 221,572 votes.

In Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai), former Upazila Chairman Mohammad Ghiyas Uddin could not withstand the 'muscle power' of Musharraf's son Mahbub ur Rahman Ruhel's workers, despite winning the trust of the voters in Mirsarai.

Independent candidate Ghiyas alleged that no one except 'marked' voters on the boat was allowed to enter the vicinity of the centre, in addition to the detention of his workers-supporters and agents on the morning of the polls day.

In Chattogram-2 (Fatikchari), Awami League candidate Khadijatul Anwar Soni became victorious by defeating the heavyweight independent candidate Hossain Mohammad Abu Taib. Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari of the Tariqat Federation stepped back just a few days ahead of the polls.

Reserved Women MP Khadijatul Anwar became the first elected woman MP in Chattogram with 1370 thousand votes.

Independent Taiyab is behind her with only 36,587 votes.

Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari's nephew Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari of Bangladesh Supreme Party got only 3,108 votes.

In Chattogram-3 (Sandwip), boatman Mahfuzur Rahman Mita scored a hat-trick win by defeating Awami independent candidate Dr. Jamal Uddin Chowdhury by 26,686 votes.

In Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) Constituency, the boat candidate SM Al Mamun secured victory without hassle.

He got 142,708 votes in the boat symbol.

His nearest rival Didarul Kabir Chowdhury of Jatiya Party got 4,880 votes for the plough symbol, while independent Lion Mohammad Imran, who took 'Panga' with Mamun of the boat symbol, was in the third position with 4,500 votes.

Awami League has kept the promise of the 'Alliance' Jatiya Party Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) seat. Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud was able to sit in the Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) seat.

Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud has secured 14,726 more votes, defeating 'Awami' independent Mohammad Shahjahan. Anis received 50,977 votes, while Shahjahan, the former leader of CU Chhatra League, got 36,251 votes.

In Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) Constituency, the Awami League candidate Noman Al Mahmud was withdrawn and left for the Grand Alliance candidate Solaiman Alam Seth of Jatiya Party.

But he could not even come close to the election battle as he was cornered and fought between city Awami League member and former councillor Bijay Kumar Chowdhury and former CDA chairman Abdus Salam.

The seat was eventually clinched by Abdus Salam with 78,000 votes, while Bijay Kumar Chowdhury received 41,500 votes in the 8-hour election battle.

Mohiuddin Bachchu, the three-month MP of Chattogram-10 (Doublemooring-Pahartali-Halisahar) constituency, has been elected again.

There was a hint of his bone-to-neck fight with the former City Mayor independent candidate Manjur Alam, but not even a drop of it was seen in the poll results.

There is a big difference between this candidate who asked for a boat ticket last time and Mohiuddin Bachchu's votes. Mohiuddin Bachchu got 69,024 votes, and Manjur Alam got 39,535 votes.

In Chattogram-11 (Bandar-Patenga) Constituency, four-time MP and business leader MA Latif had received a tough fight from 'Awami' independent candidate Councilor Ziaul Haque Sumon but eventually won by only 4,969 votes.

Suman received 46,525 votes, while MA Latif became the fifth consecutive MP with 51,494 votes.

Chattogram-12 (Patia) Member of Parliament Whip Samshul Haque Chowdhury's 'fragile' condition has ended throughout the day.

At the centre, he had to go through 'unpleasant' situations. Awami League-nominated candidate, brave freedom fighter Motaherul Islam Chowdhury won by getting 120,313 votes.

Independent candidate Samshul Haque Chowdhury has been defeated in this seat. He lost the election by a huge margin of 85,073 votes.

In Chattogram-14 (Chandnaish-Satkania) constituency, brave freedom fighter Nazrul Islam Chowdhury survived the challenge from the independents.

Abdul Jabbar Chowdhury, the independent candidate, the resigned upazila chairman of Awami League, challenged him. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury got 71,125 votes, while Jabbar received 36,884 votes.

In Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) Constituency, the 'Controversial' Member of Parliament Awami League candidate Dr Abu Reza Nezamuddin Nadvi was defeated by independent candidate Abdul Motaleb.

His vote gap with MA Motaleb is 46,376 votes. Motaleb received 85,628 votes while the two-time MP Nadvi lost with 39,252 votes.

Another controversial MP Mostafizur Rahman lost his candidature in Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) constituency after going to the police station.

Independently, the Finance Secretary of the South District Awami League, Mujibur Rahman pulled the rest of the Awami League's "boat."

Voters allowed him to sit in Parliament for the first time by giving 57,499 votes. Another 'Awami' independent Abdullah Kabir Liton facilitated the Mustafiz-Mujib 'thump.'

The total number of voters in the 16 seats of Chattogram is 63 lakh 14 thousand 397 people. Among them, 32 lakh 89 thousand 590 are men, 33 lakh 24 thousand 751 are women, and 56 are transgender voters.

There are 2023 polling stations and 13 thousand 732 polling booths in all constituencies of Chattogram. 43 thousand 219 people served as presiding, assistant presiding, and polling officers. A total of 47 thousand 544 people were involved in the poll proceedings.