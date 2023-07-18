In photos: AL's development procession draws large crowds

Photo: Collected

Thousands of people have participated in Awami League's development processions this afternoon, protesting terrorism and anarchy unleashed by the BNP and its allies.

Photo: Collected

The event was organised by the Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.

Speaking as chief guest at a development procession today around 3:40 pm in front of the capital's Institute of Engineers, Quader said the European Union (EU) and the United States have given nothing to the Bangladesh National Party (BNP).

Photo: Collected

The programme started with a welcome speech from freedom fighter Abu Ahmed Mannafi, president of Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit and was moderated by the unit's General Secretary Md Humayun Kabir.

Photo: Collected

The procession, starting at the premises of Institute of Engineers, will end at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi-32 after going through Shahbagh intersection, Elephant Road and City College.