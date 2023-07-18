In photos: AL's development procession draws large crowds
Thousands of people have participated in Awami League's development processions this afternoon, protesting terrorism and anarchy unleashed by the BNP and its allies.
The event was organised by the Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.
Speaking as chief guest at a development procession today around 3:40 pm in front of the capital's Institute of Engineers, Quader said the European Union (EU) and the United States have given nothing to the Bangladesh National Party (BNP).
The programme started with a welcome speech from freedom fighter Abu Ahmed Mannafi, president of Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit and was moderated by the unit's General Secretary Md Humayun Kabir.
The procession, starting at the premises of Institute of Engineers, will end at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi-32 after going through Shahbagh intersection, Elephant Road and City College.