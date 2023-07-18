In photos: AL's development procession draws large crowds

Politics

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 09:41 pm

Related News

In photos: AL's development procession draws large crowds

Quader said the European Union (EU) and the United States have given nothing to the Bangladesh National Party (BNP)

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 09:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Thousands of people have participated in Awami League's development processions this afternoon, protesting terrorism and anarchy unleashed by the BNP and its allies.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The event was organised by the Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.

European Union, United States gave BNP nothing: Quader 

Speaking as chief guest at a development procession today around 3:40 pm in front of the capital's Institute of Engineers, Quader said the European Union (EU) and the United States have given nothing to the Bangladesh National Party (BNP).

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The programme started with a welcome speech from freedom fighter Abu Ahmed Mannafi, president of Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit and was moderated by the unit's General Secretary Md Humayun Kabir.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The procession, starting at the premises of Institute of Engineers, will end at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi-32 after going through Shahbagh intersection, Elephant Road and City College.

 

Top News

Awami League / processions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June