Thousands of BNP men swarm Golapbagh ground to make Dhaka rally successful

Politics

TBS Report 
10 December, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

Thousands of BNP men swarm Golapbagh ground to make Dhaka rally successful

TBS Report 
10 December, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 09:33 am
Photo: Collected from BNP&#039;s Facebook page
Photo: Collected from BNP's Facebook page

Thousands of BNP supporters have gathered at Golapbagh field in Sayedabad to make the party's 10 December rally successful.

BNP finally got nod from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to hold the rally at the capital's Golapbagh field on Friday.

DSCC gave the permission on condition that BNP would be held liable for any structural damage caused to the venue during the rally.

The much-anticipated rally is scheduled to begin at 11am today on a playground instead of the road before the party's Nayapaltan central office, after a series of talks, protests, clashes and arrests of a dozen of its top leaders in the last few days.

Photo: BNP&#039;s Media cell
Photo: BNP's Media cell

The conditions that BNP have to follow for the rally are –  rally time between 12pm-4:30pm, CCTV cameras have to be installed at the venue, no procession towards the rally venue, no gathering on adjacent roads and no blunt objects like sticks and rods can be brought in.

As people continued to pour in, the crowd spread beyond the rally venue as they were chanting anti-government slogans.

Meanwhile, many law enforcement members have been deployed in the venue's surrounding area to maintain peace and order and avert any untoward situation.

A total of 4,000 Ansar members have been deployed in the capital ahead of the rally, Md Kamrul Islam, director (operations) of Ansar VDP, told the media.

Photo: BNP&#039;s Media cell
Photo: BNP's Media cell

Alongside police and RAB  Ansar members were deployed in different parts of the city to avert any untoward incidents centring the rally, he added.

Meanwhile, BNP called on all parties ready to hold a simultaneous movement against the government to join the rally.

During a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain yesterday said the party would announce a 10-point charter of demands to oust the government at the rally. 

During a visit to the field, Farid Uddin, commanding officer of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-10, said they found some loopholes in security as there are some high-rise buildings and under-construction buildings around the field.

Both police and RAB members will try to tackle those risks, he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / DMP / DSCC / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

20h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

20h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

15h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

17h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1