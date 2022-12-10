Thousands of BNP men swarm Golapbagh ground to make Dhaka rally successful

Thousands of BNP supporters have gathered at Golapbagh field in Sayedabad to make the party's 10 December rally successful.

BNP finally got nod from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to hold the rally at the capital's Golapbagh field on Friday.

DSCC gave the permission on condition that BNP would be held liable for any structural damage caused to the venue during the rally.

The much-anticipated rally is scheduled to begin at 11am today on a playground instead of the road before the party's Nayapaltan central office, after a series of talks, protests, clashes and arrests of a dozen of its top leaders in the last few days.

Photo: BNP's Media cell

The conditions that BNP have to follow for the rally are – rally time between 12pm-4:30pm, CCTV cameras have to be installed at the venue, no procession towards the rally venue, no gathering on adjacent roads and no blunt objects like sticks and rods can be brought in.

As people continued to pour in, the crowd spread beyond the rally venue as they were chanting anti-government slogans.

Meanwhile, many law enforcement members have been deployed in the venue's surrounding area to maintain peace and order and avert any untoward situation.

A total of 4,000 Ansar members have been deployed in the capital ahead of the rally, Md Kamrul Islam, director (operations) of Ansar VDP, told the media.

Photo: BNP's Media cell

Alongside police and RAB Ansar members were deployed in different parts of the city to avert any untoward incidents centring the rally, he added.

Meanwhile, BNP called on all parties ready to hold a simultaneous movement against the government to join the rally.

During a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain yesterday said the party would announce a 10-point charter of demands to oust the government at the rally.

During a visit to the field, Farid Uddin, commanding officer of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-10, said they found some loopholes in security as there are some high-rise buildings and under-construction buildings around the field.

Both police and RAB members will try to tackle those risks, he said.