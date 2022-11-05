Thousands of BNP men flock Barishal rally ground defying transport strikes

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men, tens and thousands in number, have gathered in Barishal to join the party's divisional rally slated for today (5 November).

Leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies have come together in big numbers to make the rally successful. They had to defy the road and water transport strikes and various other obstacles.

Party leaders and activists have erected a 50ft long stage at the Bangabandhu Udyan where the rally is scheduled to begin at 2pm. Over 100 loudspeakers have been installed in and around the podium to make the rally as immersive as possible.

Photo: TBS

"I and my fellows started our journey at 12am today from Bakherganj, Barishal, on a trawler and reached the rally venue at 5:30am." Said Alamin Hossain, a union-level BNP leader of Niamati.

Mahamudul Hasan, a BNP leader from Nalchity upazila, said, "After completing our Fajr prayers, I along with other BNP supporters started for the rally venue from our district's Nalchity on foot and reached around 9am.

"We found the journey to be very difficult as there was no transportation available on the streets."

According to sources, BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam, Standing Committee Member Selima Rahman, Join Secretary General Habib-un-Nabi, and Organising Secretary Bilkis Jahan, have already reached the rally location.

Photo: TBS

Party leaders expect several lakh participants in the mass gathering to be held in a few hours in the city's Bangabandhu Udyan, also known as Bell's Park, like the previous ones in Mymensingh, Khulna and Rangpur.

Commuters have been suffering a lot as the district has been practically cut off from other parts of the country.

Photo: TBS

Owners of virtually all modes of public transport have gone on strike in the past few days forcing people to move by rickshaws or on foot.

BNP leaders and activists claimed they had to defy many obstacles, including hindrances from ruling Awami League men and its associate bodies and a shortage of vehicles, on their way to the rally.

Though buses, trawlers and other major modes of communication remained halted between Barishal and the rest of the country, BNP activists from the nearby districts were seen coming by boats, trawlers, motorcycles and some even on foot.

Photo: TBS

Some even took water and dry foods, including puffed and flattened rice, with them in fear that the hotels and restaurants might remain closed on the rally day.

Many had spent the night at the venue after failing to manage accommodation. They were seen using polythene sheets as makeshift beds. Some even came prepared with blankets and winter clothes.

"Though we could not sleep properly, there is no feeling of pain or suffering in us as we have come here to protest," said Jakaria Sumon, the president of Rajapur upazila unit Jubo Dal.

The official reason behind the suspension of bus, three-wheeler, launch and speedboat movement could not be known yet.

As part of its move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities.

Photo: TBS

The organisers said the rally is meant to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuel, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

BNP has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government --a demand sharply rejected by the ruling Awami League.

Saturday's rally will be the fifth by the BNP at the divisional level. The first one was held in Chattogram, the second one in Mymensingh and the third and fourth in Khulna and Rangpur, respectively.