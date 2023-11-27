Though AL fields candidates for every seat, coordination planned with alliance partners: Hasan

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 04:21 pm

Though AL fields candidates for every seat, coordination planned with alliance partners: Hasan

Hasan said the premier has been conducting various investigations on behalf of the party for over two years. The reports were collected and considered in terms of popularity and party requirements, and winnable candidates were selected

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 04:21 pm
Though AL fields candidates for every seat, coordination planned with alliance partners: Hasan

Though the Awami League has nominated candidates in each constituency, the upcoming national elections will be coordinated with the alliance partners, the party's Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said today.

"Even though the Awami League has nominated candidates in each seat, the election will be coordinated with the alliance partners. As it has not yet been decided where or how this will be done, AL leaders have been nominated in all constituencies," he told reporters after a meeting with the newly elected committee of cinema hall owners at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the Secretariat on Monday (27 November).

"Later on, necessary measures will be taken in coordination with the alliance. We will conduct the elections in a 14-party alliance. Besides, if there is a need to coordinate with others, that will also be done," he added.

Hasan, also the information minister, said nominations were given considering the popularity of the candidate irrespective of whether they are a minister or a big leader.

"Some candidates were left out in the election. This year, those who have fallen behind in the popularity race, or those who were controversial for any reason, have not been nominated. That's why many candidates have dropped out this time, dropping out is normal.

Noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the chairman of the nomination board, the minister said the AL chief has been conducting various investigations on behalf of the party for over two years. The reports were collected and considered in terms of popularity and party requirements, and winnable candidates were selected. 

