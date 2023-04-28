Those who want to obstruct polls will be resisted: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said those who want to obstruct the peaceful elections will be resisted.

"We will be in the field until the next election. Anyone who obstructs free, fair and peaceful elections will be resisted," he said after paying homage to heroic freedom fighter Sheikh Jamal, son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a wreath on his grave in city's Banani graveyard on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

AL Presidium Member Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Information and Broadcasting Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, AL Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Advocate Afzal Hossain and AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridun Nahar Laili, Education and Human Resource Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim and AL Central Working Committee Members Anwar Hossain and Shahabuddin Farazi were present, among others.

About Awami League's programme against BNP's movement, Quader said: "We are not going to give any counter-programme."

BNP is waging "fast and slow" movements and organizing human chains and marches, he said, adding that for this reason, the AL is holding peace rallies to protect the lives and property of the people of this country from evil-politics.

"We are not giving any programme with a deadline as we will remain on the streets till the next election," Quader said.

He called upon the people to maintain peace in the country.

The AL general secretary further said that the most brutal murder in the history of human civilization was the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members in the August 15 carnage in1975.

In continuation of the same conspiracy, killings were committed on November 3, 1975 and August 21, 2004, he said, adding that these three events are related.

Quader said democracy should be institutionalized to prevent murder, conspiracy and betrayal.

He underscored the need for establishing democracy in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that a Sonar Bangla can be built in the days to come.

He hoped that with the cooperation of all, a resistance will be built against militancy in future.