Those who want to obstruct polls will be resisted: Quader

Politics

BSS
28 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 05:19 pm

Related News

Those who want to obstruct polls will be resisted: Quader

BSS
28 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 05:19 pm
Those who want to obstruct polls will be resisted: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said those who want to obstruct the peaceful elections will be resisted.

"We will be in the field until the next election. Anyone who obstructs free, fair and peaceful elections will be resisted," he said after paying homage to heroic freedom fighter Sheikh Jamal, son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a wreath on his grave in city's Banani graveyard on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

AL Presidium Member Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Information and Broadcasting Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, AL Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Advocate Afzal Hossain and AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridun Nahar Laili, Education and Human Resource Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim and AL Central Working Committee Members Anwar Hossain and Shahabuddin Farazi were present, among others.

About Awami League's programme against BNP's movement, Quader said: "We are not going to give any counter-programme."

BNP is waging "fast and slow" movements and organizing human chains and marches, he said, adding that for this reason, the AL is holding peace rallies to protect the lives and property of the people of this country from evil-politics.

"We are not giving any programme with a deadline as we will remain on the streets till the next election," Quader said.

He called upon the people to maintain peace in the country.

The AL general secretary further said that the most brutal murder in the history of human civilization was the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members in the August 15 carnage in1975.

In continuation of the same conspiracy, killings were committed on November 3, 1975 and August 21, 2004, he said, adding that these three events are related.

Quader said democracy should be institutionalized to prevent murder, conspiracy and betrayal.

He underscored the need for establishing democracy in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that a Sonar Bangla can be built in the days to come.

He hoped that with the cooperation of all, a resistance will be built against militancy in future.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

6h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

6h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

7h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

23h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

1d | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

9h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office