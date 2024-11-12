Those who may create controversies shouldn't be given charge: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at the inauguration programme in Lalmonirhat's Borobari College on 12 November 2024. Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged the government to refrain from appointing those whose actions may provoke controversies.

"We must remember that the opportunity created through the recent student-led mass movement towards reforming the state must not be missed. Missing this opportunity will endanger our identity as a nation," the BNP leader made the remarks at the inauguration of the Shaheed Zia Memorial Football Tournament, organised by the Lalmonirhat District BNP at Borobari College today (12 November).

"By Allah's grace, on 5 August, we achieved a second victory over fascist forces through this movement. We have taken an oath to stand against imperialism, together with people," he asserted.

He called for a strong movement if necessary, noting that the current government, which came to power during a crucial phase of the student-led movement, is not like previous caretaker administrations.

Fakhrul stressed the importance of both elections and reforms across various sectors. "The government should be given time, and we must demonstrate patience while cooperating with them," he added.

BNP's organising secretary and former Deputy Minister Asadul Habib Dulu presided over the event.

Bangladesh Football Federation President Tabith Awal, former national football team captain Aminul Islam, BNP's Assistant Organisational Secretary Abdul Khaleq, and Rural Development Affairs Secretary Farhad Hossain Azad were, among others, present.