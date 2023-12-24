Those who are boycotting polls not realistic, lack leadership quality: FM

Politics

UNB
24 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 06:34 pm



Momen also said those who are involved in arsons and destruction of public and private properties and carrying out attacks on policemen will get a lesson.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen addresses an election campaign in Sylhet. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen addresses an election campaign in Sylhet. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said those who are boycotting the national election do not believe in reality and they lack leadership quality.

"I think they have weaknesses in terms of leadership. They are not realistic at all. They would have come to elections to judge their position if they believed in reality. I think their leadership has made a bad decision," he said while carrying out his election campaign in Sylhet-1 constituency.

Momen said they want a competitive election and they see all the candidates equally. "If a large number of voters cast their votes, the acceptability of the election will be increased."

The foreign minister said they will tell their people to vote for "Boat" if they want to see the continuation of ongoing development, rule of law and democracy. 

Momen said those who are involved in arsons and destruction of public and private properties and carrying out attacks on policemen will get a lesson.

"This is not politics. This is terrorism. We can't promote terrorism. There is no room for terrorism in the world," he said.

The foreign minister also exchanged views with the journalists and said the mass media is the key to development.

Momen said he keeps working as per the roadmap of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build Sonar Bangla.

He said people are eagerly waiting to cast their votes in the upcoming national election. 

