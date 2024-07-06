Those involved in jailing Khaleda Zia will face justice: Khosru

Those involved in jailing Khaleda Zia will face justice: Khosru

BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has threatened that those involved in imprisoning Khaleda Zia will face justice for their 'crime'.

Speaking at a protest rally on Saturday organised by Chattogram city, north and south district units of BNP in front of the party office on Noor Ahmed Road's Nasiman Bhaban, Kazir Dewri, the BNP standing committee member emphasised the importance of Khaleda Zia's release for the restoration of democracy, voting rights and security of life in Bangladesh.

He said, "We are on the streets demanding the release of Begum Khaleda Zia. Until she is free, democracy, voting rights, and people's security will not be restored, and looting will continue. The freedom of the people of Bangladesh is intrinsically linked to the freedom of Begum Zia."

Addressing the economic state of the country, Khosru said growth will drop below 4-5% and the gap between expenses and revenue will widen. In every economic indicator, Bangladesh is now at the bottom, he added.

Chaired by BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu, Central Committee Organizational Secretary and Divisional Coordinator Mahbubur Rahman Shamim conducted the event.

The special guests included BNP Chairperson's Advisors Golam Akbar Khondkar and SM Fazlul Haque, former city unit Convenor Dr. Shahadat Hossain and Central BNP Labour Secretary AM Nazim Uddin, among others, spoke on the occasion.

BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury

