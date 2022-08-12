There will be tsunami in the country, this government will fall: Mirza Fakhrul

Secretary General of BNP Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has commented that there will be a tsunami in the country and this government will fall in that tsunami.

He said, there is no need to describe the state of the country again, ask the bus passengers on the street how much the bus fare has increased! Rickshaw pullers, farmers, teachers are all in trouble.... The middle class, who cannot afford anything, suffers the most.

He made the statements during a professional rally organised by Bangladesh Combined Professionals Council in front of the National Press Club on Friday (12 August) regarding "Unbearable rise in fuel oil price, unbridled prices of all essential commodities, electricity disaster, gas price hike, indiscriminate shooting of political leaders and demand for Khaleda Zia's unconditional release".

In the speech of the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, Awami League has destroyed the country in a very planned way.

The government has removed the system of caretaker government and deprived the people of their voting rights, he added.

Alleging that this government is robbing, stealing, he said that there is no difference between the government and Pakistanis now.

Mirza Fakhrul said, the government is looting the banks.

The government is paying Tk78,000 crore as capacity charge without generating any electricity.

"The government has taken an extra Tk50,000 crore from our pockets in seven years. Even though the price of fuel has come down in the world market, they have increased the price" added the BNP secretary general.

Mirza Fakhrul also complained that there has been talks about the development of metrorail, tunnel, bridge etc., but now the government is asking for loans from many people including the IMF.

Alleging that billions of taka have been smuggled out of the country - Fakhrul said that there is no justice even if so much money has been smuggled, but the BNP chief has been imprisoned in a false case of embezzling money, but that money is in the bank, which has even increased now.

In the last 15 years, the government has caused enforced disappearance of more than 600 leaders and activists, killed thousands of leaders and activists, Ilyas Ali, Chowdhury Alam disappeared. Therefore, Mirza Fakhrul urged the politicians to remain on the streets as in the past for the downfall of the government and said that the government should resign, parliament should be dissolved, and a new election commission should be formed.

Under the chairmanship of journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi, present were Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convenor Aman Ullah, South BNP convenor freedom fighter Abdus Salam, Dr Tajmeri Islam, former VC of Dhaka University Professor Anwarullah Chowdhury, Professor Mahbub Ullah, President of a faction of Bangladesh Federal Unit of Journalists M Abdullah among others.