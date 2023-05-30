Will ensure level-playing field in Khulna city polls: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 06:10 pm

Related News

Will ensure level-playing field in Khulna city polls: CEC

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Will ensure level-playing field in Khulna city polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the Khulna City Corporation elections will be unbiased and a level playing field will be ensured.

"Level-playing field will be ensured in Khulna City Corporation elections. Everyone will have an equal opportunity. The elections will be free and fair. There will be no bias in the polls," he said while speaking as chief guest during a meeting with electoral candidates at the Khulna Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Tuesday (30 May).

Regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said, "There is no chance of altering the results by rigging the EVMs. There is no scope for one person to vote for another. If anyone has any doubt, they can go to court."

In order to ensure security during the polls, all centres will be monitored by CCTV cameras, the CEC said, adding, "No voter can be obstructed nor can their voting rights be curtailed in any way."

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd) and Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam were present as special guests while Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Of the 134 councillor candidates and 39 reserved councillor candidates from 31 wards of the city, most attended the meeting, including Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Talukdar Abdul Khalek, Jatiya Party mayor nominee Shafiqul Islam Madhu, Islami Andolan mayor nominee Md Abdul Awal, Zaker Party mayor nominee SM Sabbir Ahmed and independent mayoral candidate SM Shafiqur Rahman.

The Khulna City Corporation elections are slated for 12 June. Around 5,35,529 people will exercise their right to vote in the election.

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Khulna City Corporation Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

6h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

9h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

3h | Corporate Talks
Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

7h | TBS Stories
Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

1d | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget