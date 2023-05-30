Will ensure level-playing field in Khulna city polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the Khulna City Corporation elections will be unbiased and a level playing field will be ensured.

"Level-playing field will be ensured in Khulna City Corporation elections. Everyone will have an equal opportunity. The elections will be free and fair. There will be no bias in the polls," he said while speaking as chief guest during a meeting with electoral candidates at the Khulna Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Tuesday (30 May).

Regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said, "There is no chance of altering the results by rigging the EVMs. There is no scope for one person to vote for another. If anyone has any doubt, they can go to court."

In order to ensure security during the polls, all centres will be monitored by CCTV cameras, the CEC said, adding, "No voter can be obstructed nor can their voting rights be curtailed in any way."

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd) and Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam were present as special guests while Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Of the 134 councillor candidates and 39 reserved councillor candidates from 31 wards of the city, most attended the meeting, including Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Talukdar Abdul Khalek, Jatiya Party mayor nominee Shafiqul Islam Madhu, Islami Andolan mayor nominee Md Abdul Awal, Zaker Party mayor nominee SM Sabbir Ahmed and independent mayoral candidate SM Shafiqur Rahman.

The Khulna City Corporation elections are slated for 12 June. Around 5,35,529 people will exercise their right to vote in the election.