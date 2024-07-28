There was conspiracy to occupy Gonobhaban in 'Sri Lankan style' if curfew was not imposed: Quader

There was a conspiracy to seize the prime minister's residence Gonobhaban in a manner similar to the events in Sri Lanka, had curfew not been imposed, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (28 July)

"Since the imposition of curfew, the army has not fired a single shot," he said during a food distribution event for underprivileged families, organised under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive, at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon.

The AL leader also said "possible involvement" of Dr Muhammad Yunus, and others giving statements, in the recent quota reform movement and violence needs to be looked into.

"Dr Yunus, who was previously opposing the country covertly, is now doing so openly. He is calling on foreigners to interfere in our internal affairs and demanding new elections through media statements," Quader said.

Addressing those issuing statements from abroad, Quader urged them to witness the destruction in Bangladesh first-hand, saying, "BNP-Jamaat has unleashed horrific destruction similar to that of 1971. They are inflicting suffering on ordinary people for power and have chosen the path of violence. Awami League is being accused of atrocities, but we are the victims, not the perpetrators."

He added, "Sheikh Hasina is visiting hospitals out of genuine concern, meeting with the families of the injured and deceased, while BNP-Jamaat engages in politics through statements without reaching out to the people."

The event, presided over by Dhaka District Awami League President Benazir Ahmed and moderated by General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun, was attended by prominent Awami League leaders, including Presidium Member Dr. Md. Abdur Razzaque, Advocate Kamrul Islam, Organizational Secretary Mirza Azam, and other central and district leaders.