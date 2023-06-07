There isn't any crisis in Bangladesh that UN needs to mediate: Quader

There isn't any political crisis in Bangladesh that the United Nations (UN) has to mediate, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today.

"There is no decision yet regarding our meeting with BNP. We will mediate the issue in our country. It is our own problem, we will solve it ourselves. In the last election, the prime minister called for dialogue," he said while talking to reporters after paying homage to the portrait of the Father of the Nation on the occasion of 6-point Day on Wednesday (7 June 7).

Quader's remarks come as Awami League advisory council member and 14-party alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu yesterday said they were ready to hold talks with BNP under United Nations mediation.

Asking why the UN will need to mediate, Obaidul Quader, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, "There is no such political crisis in our country that the UN has to intervene here."

He said, "The Election Commission has become more democratic due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's initiative. The electoral system has become more democratic. Democracy is not established overnight. Institutionalisation takes time."

"Our democracy is complete. Institutional progress is underway. So there is no need for any outside mediation, any outside intervention. We will solve our own problems by ourselves. Time will tell what will happen. For now, no decision has been made about a discussion."

"They (BNP) are threatening to kill our leader. What do we discuss with them? Now they just complain. They complained to America, what did they get by complaining to the European Union? Nothing. Now they want UN intervention."

"The solution to the problem is our constitution. If the constitution can not solve a country's problem, then how can there be democracy in that country?" he said.