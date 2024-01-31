Tested-dedicated leaders to be prioritised for reserved women's seats: Quader

The ruling Awami League will give special emphasis to the leaders who have been tested and stood out as dedicated while nominating Members of Parliament (MPs) for the women's reserved seats, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

"The number of leaders who can be nominated is much less compared to the number of nomination seekers. We will give preference to those who are time-tested friends," he said today in a press conference at the Awami League President's political office in Dhanmondi.

Stating that the ruling party has been asked to nominate for the reserved seats allotted for independent candidates, Obaidul Quader said that AL will nominate 47-48 candidates including 38 party leaders and 10 independent leaders.

In response to the US observation of recently concluded JS polls, he said, "US Ambassador Peter Haas congratulated the prime minister after the election and held talks with multiple ministers. He even attended the maiden session of the 12th National Parliament yesterday [30 January].

"The United States did not say that the election was flawed, instead the country has expressed its interest to work with us."

When asked, the AL leader called the BNP's black flag procession "illegal" and said, "Not taking permission from the police is also an irregularity."

"Taking up freestyle programme anytime cannot be allowed. It was a mistake not to participate in the election. Now, where is this black flag march coming from?" he asked.

"People have no support for their black flag and black badge. I have heard them bragging about disobeying the police. Hence, we will not allow them to violate law and order anymore."

"It is not going to happen that we will sit quietly while they take out freestyle events on streets," Quader warned.

During the briefing Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were present among others.