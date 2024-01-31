Terrorism, fraud, anti-state propaganda key elements of BNP's politics: FM

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at the discussion and distribution of winter clothes organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League to commemorate the Lalbagh 7 murders in 1994. Photo: UNB

Trrorism, killings, fraud, anti-national propaganda are main elements that go with BNP's politics, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (31 January).

He referred to the fact that the BNP had also come up with a fake adviser to the US President as part of its dependency on fraud.

"It was seen that he [the fake adviser] could not speak anything but English, then it was seen that he was fluently speaking Bangla. You remember that the BNP forged the signatures of Congressmen and released a fake audio claiming to have spoken to Indian Minister Amit Shah," Hasan Mahmud said while speaking at the discussion and distribution of winter clothes organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League to commemorate the Lalbagh 7 murders in 1994.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President freedom fighter Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the meeting.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh spoke as special guest at the discussion moderated by unit general secretary Humayun Kabir.

Hasan, also the joint general secretary of Awami League, said BNP-Jamaat is an alliance of murderers and they do the politics of killing.

The minister said the BNP did not participate in the election knowing their obvious defeat and they tried many times to question the election but could not.

The BNP-Jamaat wrote letters to foreigners not to legitimise the election and the government, he said, adding, "But all countries in the world have expressed their willingness to work with the newly elected government."

The foreign minister said many heads of state, and heads of government have sent congratulatory messages to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 80 diplomats including the ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, EU, France, Germany, China, India, Russia were present to listen to the President's speech in the first session of the 12th National Parliament on Tuesday.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh has dropped two notches in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023.

"It is now necessary to examine whether there is any corruption within the TIB (Transparency International Bangladesh). The government cannot be undermined by a one-sided report," said the foreign minister.

He said some organisations in Bangladesh work to serve others' purposes.

"They work in line with the prescriptions of those from where they get funds. But the presence of such organizations is good so that civil society organizations can highlight the mistakes of the government," he added.

But when such an organisation acts as one-eyed, and talks like BNP being motivated and when the language of Rizvi Ahmed's (BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed) and TIB coincide, people realise that there is "something fishy."